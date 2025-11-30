In an attempt to make Survivor Series at Petco Park in San Diego, CA, the most profitable event possible, WWE decided to load up their men’s War Games match and included WWE undisputed champ Cody Rhodes. Meaning he did not defend his title at the event, and is sure to do so at some point in the next few weeks on the road to the Royal Rumble in January.

With that in mind, we take a look at four potential title challengers for Rhodes following the 2025 Survivor Series.

Aleister Black

Credit: WWE

Aleister Black has been a featured part of SmackDown for weeks and has scored some big wins over former heavyweight champ Damian Priest during that time. After Saturday Night’s Main Event, the company already tested the waters of a Black and Rhodes feud. With Survivor Series in the rearview, going into an extended feud in December seems very possible.

Randy Orton

Credit: WWE

We all know a match between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton is coming, as the champ continues to lose his friends by being the QB1 of the company. Pulling the trigger on the long-expected feud following Survivor Series is logical. Similar to the champ’s feud with Kevin Owens last year, Royal Rumble could be the start of a total turn for Orton and more matchups in the months ahead.

Drew McIntyre

Credit: WWE

Would anyone be surprised if Rhodes and McIntyre’s feud continued after this weekend? Since the WWE Champ defeated the Scottish star with a DDT on the title belt at SNME — which McIntyre brought into the ring — the idea of him not being able to beat his rival clean could nag at him and easily set up a gimmick match to end the feud at the Royal Rumble.

Sami Zayn

Credit: WWE

Sami Zayn’s dance card is wide open after losing the United States title a month ago. While he didn’t get a match at Survivor Series, a battle of respected friends could be a route the company goes for Rhodes’ next challenger. It might also be used as the start of a bigger story where Zayn becomes a fan-favorite in a journey to get another title shot by winning the Royal Rumble in January.