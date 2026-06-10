The speculation surrounding CM Punk‘s absence from WWE television has generated more noise than the situation appears to warrant. Multiple sources have weighed in on where things stand, and the consistent picture that emerges is straightforward: Punk is taking a well-earned break and will be back on screen relatively soon.

Punk has not appeared on WWE television since the April 20 episode of Raw, the night after WrestleMania 42, when he had a face-to-face segment with Cody Rhodes that teased a future program between the two. That segment served as an obvious setup for what comes next, making the idea that WWE has no plans for him particularly difficult to square with what actually aired.

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WrestleVotes addressed the rumors head-on during WrestleVotes Live, shutting down the notion that his absence reflects a lack of creative direction.

“No. Not true. Don’t know where that came from. It’s a well-deserved rest for that guy that has been going, outside of injury, for three straight years. Just main evented WrestleMania. Get a little time off, him and his wife. He’ll be back in no time, right back on top of the card. It is not true that they have no plans for CM Punk.” – Wrestle Votes

False Finish previously reported that Punk is “currently awaiting creative to return to WWE” after his original plans shifted when WWE moved Gunther to SmackDown for a Cody Rhodes program and brought Jacob Fatu to Raw to feud with Roman Reigns.

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Both Fightful Select and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter have attributed his absence from WWE’s European tour to scheduling changes rather than any creative or contractual issue. False Finish subsequently added that, despite social media rumors, Punk will be back on TV relatively soon as WWE builds toward SummerSlam.

PWInsider has since added another layer to the picture, reporting that Punk is set to return to television in the coming months and that new merchandise is currently being prepared.