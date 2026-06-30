A note from the author: The following post contains spoilers for Friday’s WWE SmackDown. You’ve been warned.

Cody Rhodes defeated Jey Uso in a No. 1 Contenders Match during SmackDown tapings following last night’s Raw, earning a future WWE Undisputed Title shot against Sami Zayn at next Monday’s Raw in Chicago. Dave Meltzer addressed how this result could be setting the stage for SummerSlam on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, revealing that Rhodes vs. CM Punk for the title was always the original plan for the August event.

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Meltzer was clear that the long-term direction for the title picture has not changed, even with Zayn now holding the championship after his win at Night of Champions. “The plan for SummerSlam was always Cody Rhodes and CM Punk for the championship,” Meltzer said. “Now, does that mean they’re changing the title on Monday, or they changed plans? I don’t know.”

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Meltzer traced the roots of that plan back to the segment between Punk and Rhodes on the Raw immediately following WrestleMania 42, explaining that Punk’s subsequent absence from television was always designed to lead back to a confrontation with Rhodes at SummerSlam. “Punk and Cody for the championship, from the day he did that interview, the day after WrestleMania, all through the disappearing, that was always the main event for one of the two nights at SummerSlam,” Meltzer said.

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Meltzer also confirmed that the other two marquee matches planned for SummerSlam are Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi, both of which were made official during last night’s Raw broadcast.

Punk is rumored to be making his WWE television return at next week’s Raw, which takes place in his hometown of Chicago at Allstate Arena. Meltzer speculated that Punk’s potential appearance would set up a move to the SmackDown brand and position him for what was originally planned as the SummerSlam main event against Rhodes. If that scenario unfolds, it would mean Zayn’s reign as WWE Champion lasts only eight days, ending almost as quickly as it began following his historic first title win at Night of Champions. WWE has not officially announced that Punk will be appearing next week.

SummerSlam 2026 takes place August 1 and 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, airing live on the ESPN App domestically and on Netflix internationally.