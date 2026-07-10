On Monday night, WWE legend CM Punk stunned the wrestling world when he made his return after three months away and ended Sami Zayn’s Undisputed WWE title reign after just nine days.

The victory now confirms the recent rumors that Punk is headed to SmackDown to be their top champion. According to a new report from Wrestle Votes, the switch was an eventuality because USA Network’s parent company NBC/Universal has been pushing for him to be added to the blue brand for the last year. Furthermore, as part of his move to Friday nights, the report adds he is expected to have a lengthy title reign.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five feuds we would love to see during Punk’s current run as WWE Champion.

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Cody Rhodes

The belief around the industry is that Punk’s first major match as the new WWE Champion will be a clash with long-time pal Cody Rhodes. Especially after it was hinted at in April on the first RAW after WrestleMania 42. With SummerSlam being a two-night event inside the home of the Minnesota Vikings, the card needs as many big matchups as possible. There is no bigger box office clash on SmackDown than Punk vs. Rhodes.

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Damian Priest

One half of the WWE Tag Team Champions, Damian Priest, recently made his debut in AAA. The move could be used as an opportunity to reinvent his character away from SmackDown, and possibly as a heel. If he has success, bringing that altered personality back to SmackDown is very possible.

The one-time World Heavyweight champ has plateaued over the last couple of years and needs a new direction. Being a bad a** heel and targeting Punk could get Priest back to the main event status he had two years ago.

Kevin Owens

Sooner or later, Kevin Owens is likely to return to WWE TV. It seems like the surgery on his neck was a success, and he has been hanging around the company a lot more as of late. He has not hidden the fact that he is not a big fan of CM Punk. Making his long-time on-again/off-again friend have a short title reign could add to that disdain.

Punk vs. Owens is a dream feud for many fans and needs to happen at some point in 2026.

Shinsuke Nakamura

With WWE cutting pricey veterans on the roster who are not getting used often, Japanese legend Shinsuke Nakamura should be concerned about his spot in the company. However, if they do choose to squeeze what’s left of his “wrestling prime,” a feud with Punk could be fun.

They are two greats of the industry who have never faced off. It is another dream match/feud that long-time fans would like to see. So if WWE wants a rivalry for the champ in between major programs, Nakamura would be a strong option.

Randy Orton

We haven’t seen Randy Orton since WrestleMania 42. However, sooner or later, he will recover from his rumored back injury and return to WWE TV. Why not in a renewed rivalry with Punk? The pair of future WWE Hall of Famers have a long history in front of and behind the camera. And as two of the most tenured performers on the roster, one last battle will be a nostalgia trip long-time fans would love.