There is reportedly internal momentum building within WWE to give Chad Gable a prominent presence at SummerSlam.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, several people within the company are pushing for Gable to be featured in a meaningful way at the August 1 and 2 event in Minneapolis.

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The location adds significant weight to the conversation. SummerSlam 2026 takes place at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota — the city where Gable was born and raised. Born Charles Edward Betts on March 8, 1986, Gable grew up in Minneapolis and was a Minnesota high school state wrestling champion in 2004 before representing the United States at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, competing in the Greco-Roman 84kg division.

Credit: WWE

A prominent SummerSlam moment in his hometown would carry real emotional resonance for both Gable and the audience. WWE has historically leaned into the connection between performers and the cities where major events are held, and few situations are as clean a setup as a Minneapolis native competing at a SummerSlam held in Minneapolis.

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Gable has been one of Raw‘s most reliable performers for years, building a reputation as one of the most technically accomplished workers on the roster. He held the WWE Speed Championship under the El Grande Americano persona before unmasking at the 2026 edition of Noche de Los Grandes in a Máscara contra Máscara loss to Ludwig Kaiser. His return to competing as Chad Gable has reset his direction heading into the summer, and a SummerSlam spotlight in front of a hometown crowd could represent the kind of moment that reestablishes him.

No specific match or role has been confirmed for Gable at SummerSlam at this stage, but with internal voices pushing for his inclusion and the built-in narrative of the Minneapolis connection, the situation is worth monitoring as WWE finalizes its plans for one of the biggest events on its annual calendar.