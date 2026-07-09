Bully Ray had high praise for Kendal Grey following her NXT Women’s Championship defense against Natalya on Tuesday’s edition of the weekly program, calling it the biggest win of her career and making a bold prediction about her place in the future of WWE‘s women’s division.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio Podcast, Ray broke down what made the victory significant and why he believes Grey is on a trajectory toward something special.

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“As many Guinness Book of World Records, championships she has, as many accolades as she has, she’s got a book, she’s got her own segment here on Busted Open. She lost tonight. She lost to the future of women’s wrestling. And if you don’t think Kendal Grey is the future, you’re wrong,” Ray said.

Credits: WWE.com

He was equally specific about what the win represented given the opponent. Natlaya is one of the most respected names in the WWE locker room and a win for Kendal does as well for her on TV as it does behind the scenes.

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“I liked the match. I thought it was a good match. I thought it was what it needed to be for TV tonight. I know that Kendal is a former Evolve Champion. I know that she’s currently the NXT Women’s Champion, but I would venture to say that tonight was the biggest win of Kendal Grey’s career. She beat Nattie Neidhart. She beat Nattie, she didn’t beat Natalya. She beat the version of Nattie that Nattie is most proud of these days. She beat the version of Nattie that’s been kicking chicks’ a– left and right.

She beat the Nattie that defeated Jaida Parker. She beat the Nattie that prides herself on humbling women. It’s a big win for Kendal, something that she can pound her chest and stand proud about. I see tremendous potential in this woman.”

Grey came up through WWE’s NIL Program and competed on Evolve before transitioning to NXT, where she defeated Lola Vice at the Great American Bash to capture the NXT Women’s Championship.