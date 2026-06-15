Drew McIntyre is not expected back in WWE anytime soon, and a new Hollywood commitment helps explain why. PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson reports that there is nothing on the table creatively for McIntyre in WWE at this time, and that online reports suggesting he was set for a return heading into SummerSlam were inaccurate. At the same time, Deadline has confirmed that McIntyre has joined the cast of The Last Druid, a historical action drama starring Russell Crowe that is currently filming in Spain.

The two developments together paint a clear picture of where McIntyre’s focus is right now. Since returning from filming the Highlander reboot in Scotland, he has been circling several Hollywood projects, and The Last Druid represents the latest concrete result of that activity. His most recent WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 42, where he lost to Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match before stepping away from television entirely.

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The Last Druid sees Crowe return to the world of ancient warfare, set a quarter century after Gladiator. The story follows a Roman Emperor who discovers a secluded Druid stronghold in the mountains of Caledonia, forcing a peaceful Celtic elder — played by Crowe — to take up arms to protect his family and people from annihilation. McIntyre’s specific role has not been announced. The film’s cast also includes Stacy Clausen, star of the Sundance breakout Leviticus, Spanish veteran Pablo Derqui, Crowe’s son Tennyson Crowe in his second acting role, Rose Leslie, Andreas Pietschmann, and Daniel Zovatto. William Eubank is directing from a script he co-wrote with Phil Gawthorne and Carlyle Eubank.

The project marks McIntyre’s second collaboration with Crowe, following their work together on Amazon MGM’s Highlander reboot. In that film, directed by Chad Stahelski, McIntyre plays Angus MacLeod, the brother of Henry Cavill’s Connor MacLeod. That project also reunited him with his The Killer’s Game co-star Dave Bautista. The Last Druid now extends his relationship with Crowe into a second production.