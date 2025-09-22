Over WWE’s illustrious history, the company has had many amazing tag teams compete in its ring. But which duo (or in some cases, trios) were the best of the best? Well, we look to answer that long-lasting debate with our definitive list of the 10 best WWE tag teams of all time.

10. Team Hell No

Credit: WWE

Team Hell No is one of the greatest odd couples in WWE history. Unlike many combos that are thrown together and work their way up the tag ranks, Daniel Bryan and Kane had a highly entertaining road to being a team that saw them go through anger management and eventually hug out their issues. The duo were fun in the ring and even better outside of it in their various groundbreaking segments.

9. The New Age Outlaws

Credit: WWE

Were the New Age Outlaws the best technical wrestlers? No. But they thrived in an era where mat wrestling became less of a priority. Pound-for-pound, the Outlaws were maybe the most entertaining team in WWE history. No duo was better at pumping up a crowd before a match and then getting them involved during. They were a key part of what made D-X 2.0 so fun and carried the tag division during the mid-’90s.

8. Demolition

Many fans who followed WWE during the 1980s often list Demolition as one of their favorite tag teams. While some viewed them as a knockoff of The Road Warriors, they were a dominant duo during a golden age for tag wrestling in the company. They were scary as heels but surprisingly became very popular as babyfaces. Ax and Smash were one of the most memorable teams from one of the industry’s most popular eras.

7. The Brothers of Destruction

Credit: WWE

Team Hell No is a fun part of Kane’s career, but his tag team with his brother The Undertaker was one of the most physically dominating pairings ever. The Brothers of Destruction was a perfect name because that is exactly what they did, destroy. The duo were two of the biggest and baddest singles performers in WWE history and mirrored that dominance as a team. Whenever they were headed to the ring, enemies ran for the hills.

6. New Day

Credit: WWE

Speaking of uber-popular teams, the New Day was able to connect with the audience in ways few have. However, beyond being a great team in the ring and one of its most well-rounded, the New Day is one of the best WWE tag teams of all time for bringing back the long-missed Freebird Rule. Rarely can a team be three-deep with championship-level talent, but the New Day had a trio that was interchangeable and good enough to help lead them to one of the longest tag title reigns ever.

5. Hart Foundation

Credit: WWE

Along with Demolition, there is no 1980s WWE team more revered than the Hart Foundation. While the Rockers and British Bulldogs were beloved, the Hart Foundation was the cream of the crop during that era and beat all the elite teams of the time. They were a perfect combo that could do it all. Bret Hart had the speed and technical acumen, while Jim Neidhart was the brute force that allowed them to switch up the game plan when needed.

What also makes them special is that they were the rare team that did not have a bitter breakup when they went their separate ways.

4. Hardy Boyz

Credit: WWE

While the Rockers stood out in their era for their unique high-flying style, the Hardy Boyz took it to unbelievable heights. Just like the Rockers, they had matinee idol good looks and a style that mirrored the times, but their risk-taking approach in and around the ring inspired a generation. They revolutionized the ladder match and will go down as, arguably, the most popular tag team to ever compete in a WWE ring.

3. Edge and Christian

Credit: WWE

The Hardy Boyz are one of the best WWE tag teams of all time, but the antithesis of the Hardyz were Edge and Christian — but in the best way possible. E&C were outstanding foils to the Hardyz and constantly were able to get one up on them. Yet, while they were just as good in the ring as the boys from North Carolina, they were far better on the mic and in their creativity away from the ring.

Furthermore, they were victorious in both of the legendary tables, ladders, and chair matches against the Hardy Boyz and Dudley Boyz.

2. The Usos

Credit: WWE

The iconic Bloodline storyline would have been nowhere as good without The Usos since the twin brothers played an intricate part in the saga. Becoming the longest reigning tag team champions of all time — as well as being part of the first tag team main event in Wrestlemania history — elevated them to legendary status.

However, even before their more recent dominance, they were one of the company’s most consistent and reliable tag teams over the last decade.

1. Dudley Boyz

Credit: WWE

While the Dudley Boyz didn’t look like classic tag teams, they overcame the ECW stigma that hurt many of their contemporaries and left an indelible mark on WWE history. There was no style the Dudleys couldn’t work and deliver a high-level match. However, what makes them iconic is taking the tag division to the extreme.

They are the masters of the table match, and they scored wins on every major team from their era. They were multi-time WWE champions and even added the WCW tag titles during their run. Their chemistry was second to none, and they will go down as the team with the most devastating tag team finisher in wrestling history.