While Roman Reigns and this new version of the Bloodline are again the focus of weekly WWE television, it has become more and more unclear if the quartet are good guys (babyfaces) or bad guys (heels).

Reigns was at the center of one of the greatest storylines in professional wrestling history. Along with the “wiseman” Paul Heyman, Jey and Jimmy Uso, then Solo Sikoa, and eventually Sami Zayn, the Bloodline saga captured the hearts and minds of WWE fans for three years. It helped to take WWE’s revenue to new heights during that time, and it was so good that the company built to a Bloodline vs. Bloodline match at Survivor Series 2024.

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However, throughout 2025, when Sikoa began calling his crew the MFTs instead, it seemed like the legendary faction was a thing of the past. But after Reigns won the World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania 42, the following Monday, he realigned with the Usos, and they have returned to using the faction name. Reigns even had a feud with Jacob Fatu that saw him forced into the group after the champ defeated him in tribal combat in May.

With Reigns being a babyface — for the most part — as well as the Usos and Fatu being the same in recent months, it seemed like this would be a good guy version of the Bloodline. However, that has become more and more unclear in recent weeks.

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Are Roman Reigns and the Bloodline babyfaces or heels?

Credit: WWE

Fatu went to some dark places to try and take the World Heavyweight title away from Reigns. But he was nonetheless added to the group and has done violence at the bidding of Reigns since. While those deeds weren’t nefarious at first, he has become more of a rabid “Samoan Werewolf” of late.

Beating up on Sikoa the last couple of weeks to convince him to rejoin the faction — something Reigns wants — isn’t unusual since the Usos’ younger brother has been a heel for a few years. However, attacking lifelong friend and obvious babyface Royce Keys last week was a very heel move.

Yet, like Reigns, Fatu has been riding that fine grey line of face and heel for a while. But the actions of the lovable Usos have been different over the last two months. They have been far more aggressive, and a friendship with LA Knight that just saw them tagging together in April at WrestleMania has completely dissolved.

Things have gotten so bad that Knight — as beloved a baby face on the roster as there is — actually came to the rescue of Sikoa and Keys on Monday when they were getting beaten down by Fatu and Jimmy Uso.

Knight has long been a solo performer. Yet, the dark actions of Fatu and Usos compelled him to actually align with Sikoa and Keys and demand a six-man tag against the Bloodline at Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend. Fatu and the Usos have been so questionable of late that it has almost turned Sikoa into a sympathetic figure as he is being forced to realign with his brothers and cousins.

It is creating a confusing situation on episodes of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. Are Reigns and his new Bloodline good guys or bad guys? Unpredictability is good, but the faction being more grey than black and white is puzzling when it comes to storylines and interactions with other characters.

Is this version of the faction more honorable, or are they back to the being bad days? If they are, then great, and the potential storylines ahead are exciting. However, it would be good if WWE was more clear on what side Reigns and the Bloodline are on. Or maybe that’s the point: the side they are on is their own.