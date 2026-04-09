WWE has gone back to the drawing board on parts of its SmackDown creative following the negative reaction to Pat McAfee’s involvement in the Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton storyline, according to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select. The changes have been made in real time, with the company reassessing its direction for the story even as McAfee remains confirmed for this week’s SmackDown in San Jose.

The report notes that additional outside involvement had been discussed as part of the original plans, including celebrity names such as Jelly Roll, but those ideas are now part of the broader rethink currently underway. WWE is said to be actively assessing any possibilities for how the story moves forward heading into WrestleMania 42.

One of the more telling details in the report is how quickly the shift occurred. Sources told Fightful that CM Punk’s comments on Monday’s Raw reflected the new creative direction and were not part of the plan as of the Friday that McAfee was revealed as Orton’s ally on SmackDown.

Credit: WWE

That timeline suggests WWE creative has been operating in reactive mode throughout the week, adjusting to audience feedback and recalibrating on the fly rather than executing a locked-in plan.

With WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 18 and 19 now less than two weeks away, the speed at which WWE is willing to pivot its plans for one of the event’s marquee matches is notable. Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Orton on the card, and how the story resolves between now and then will be shaped significantly by whatever direction SmackDown takes this week.

It’s been reported that the idea of having Pat McAfee return to the company and align with Orton came from TKO, potentially even from TKO President Ari Emanuel. This was not part of what WWE creative originally had planned for the feud.