Avery Jones, the son of recently retired WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles, made his pro wrestling debut on Friday, and unsurprisingly, he looked phenomenal.

For the last 30 years, WWE fans have watched as the offspring of wrestling greats have followed the path created by their fathers to stardom. Men and women like The Rock, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns, the Usos, and Dominik Mysterio are just a few of the second and third generation performers fans have seen over the last three decades.

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It is not just a WWE thing. It is a professional wrestling tradition that has existed across the industry and across the globe for decades. On Friday night in Georgia, we got the latest addition to the fraternity in Styles’ son, Avery.

Having to follow in the footsteps of a wrestling legend is extremely difficult. It creates an expectation that is hard to meet. It seems even tougher when you are the son of a performer many feel is the greatest wrestler of his generation. However, it seems like Jones is on the right path.

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In the short clip above, originally posted by Instagram account Blaydecarmona, Jones looks pretty good for a performer in their first match. He shows off an impressive slide under the barrier when reversed by his opponent. Then, in the best moment of the clip, Jones shows off his genes by springboarding to the top of the barrier and nailing a very nice phenomenal forearm just like his father.

Styles’ son has a very long way to go. But in his debut, he showed that his father’s amazing athleticism has been passed down, and the next-gen prospect definitely has potential.