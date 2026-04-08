AJ Styles did not walk straight into his post-retirement role in WWE.

Triple H revealed on Cody Rhodes’ podcast this week that Styles spent time exploring creative and production avenues within the company before retiring at the 2026 Royal Rumble, but determined that neither was the right fit for him, eventually landing on the developmental side of the business as the role that suited him best.

“He wants to participate in the business, right? Being an agent or producer is a different world than being in what we do,” Triple H said. “There are different fits for different people. AJ came in, he sat in on some creative meetings, he sat in on some production meetings, and I think he realized the writing thing’s not for him, the producer thing isn’t for him.

“What he really likes is getting to these young kids, spotting talent, and trying to help fan the flames of that little spark and turn it into something more — the developmental side.”

Triple H also revealed that Styles had been ready to be done with in-ring competition well before his final match, describing a performer who was mentally checked out of wrestling long before the curtain officially came down.

Credit: WWE

“Towards the end, AJ was like, ‘I don’t want to just be done with the business — I want to be done wrestling,'” Triple H said. “And I don’t think I’m betraying a confidence here, but even in his last match, he was telling me, ‘I know I’m done,’ because he was out there in that last match thinking, ‘Let’s just get this over with. I just want to get to the end.'”

With the right role now identified, Triple H states that WWE intends to use Styles where he can make the most meaningful contribution to the company.

“So great, let’s utilize him in that role and have him work with that talent,” he said. “There are some guys that just get done with the business and want to be completely done — they don’t want to be on the road, deal with the hassle, or any of the other stuff.”