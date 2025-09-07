AJ Lee’s long-awaited return to WWE last week was a resounding success, and it seems to be just the beginning of a new long-term relationship with the company.

On Friday night, the rumors became a reality when Lee made her triumphant return on WWE SmackDown after a decade away from the company. She arrived to back up her husband, CM Punk, in his ongoing battle with Seth Rollins and his wife, Becky Lynch. And the multi-time Divas Champion made an immediate impact for WWE.

As of Saturday night, Lee’s return has been a huge hit in terms of social media metrics. The various posts related to her moment on SmackDown have reportedly gotten over 130 million views for WWE’s social media and YouTube accounts.

When will AJ Lee’s next WWE appearance be?

So, when will WWE fans get to see AJ Lee? Based on how the company uses part-time talent, it would make sense if she were away for a week or two to build anticipation. However, that will not at all be the case.

WWE officially confirmed on Sunday that there will be no waiting and the women’s division legend will now make her first appearance on Monday Night Raw for the first time in a decade on this week’s broadcast. All signs point to Lee teaming up with Punk in a match against Lynch and Rollins at Wrestlepalooza.

The match is only a couple of weeks away, so they can’t waste any television time that could be used toward hyping WWE’s premium live event debut on media giant ESPN.

AJ Lee to be a full-time talent in WWE again?

Speaking of being a part-time performer like her husband. It looks like that won’t be the plan either for her WWE comeback.

Bodyslam.net reported this weekend that not only has she inked a new multi-year deal with the promotion, but it is reportedly a full-time agreement. The contract, according to the outlet, is evidence of “something bigger” being planned, and that WWE will be “investing in her as a cornerstone of the division again.”

While she walked away from the company and wrestling a decade ago, Lee is only 38 years old, and as fans saw on Friday, she is still in phenomenal shape.