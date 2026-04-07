AJ Lee would love to see WWE bring back one of her former co-workers who also happens to be a one-time titlist in AEW.

Lee knows the journey of leaving WWE and making an unexpected return to the company many years later. Over a decade ago, the former Divas Champion decided to follow eventual husband CM Punk out the door over creative issues and never returned.

Yet, after leaving WWE and wrestling behind in 2015, Lee made her triumphant return to the company in the fall and has quickly gotten back into the swing of things as she currently holds the women’s Intercontinental Championship. That is why it should come as no surprise that she would love to see one of her pals from her first run in the company make an equally impactful return in 2026.

“I love Paige. If I could bring somebody back, her and Kaitlyn. Let’s get them back,” Lee told Sports Illustrated. “… It would be great. She’s so talented, and I knew it from day one. We’d always joke that I was her fairy godmother, and I just took her under my wing and tried to protect her. And just to see her now, it would be kind of heartwarming and healing, and she would be a great addition to this locker room.

Credit: WWE

“I think this place has really come a long way, and the women work together so beautifully, and they’re so supportive. I would love for her to experience just how fun it is now.”

Paige officially left WWE in 2022. However, by that point, she had already been out of the ring for a couple of years due to neck injuries. However, in September of that year, she made her debut in AEW using her real name, Saraya.

She would go on to win the AEW women’s World Championship and be a fixture of the roster until she parted with the company last year. There have been rumblings of a potential return to WWE, where she helped start the women’s revolution. However, a comeback has not seemed close to happening yet.