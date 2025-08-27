Without a shadow of a doubt, WWE and AEW are the top professional companies in the world. And each promotion has the best rosters in the industry. With the pair of companies having a majority of the top talent in the world, it would be great if they swapped wrestlers on occasion via trades. To freshen up careers and create highly entertaining storylines. With that in mind, let’s look at six WWE and AEW trades we would love to see right now.

Jon Moxley for Charlotte Flair and Giulia

Credit: AEW

While Jon Moxley just had a historic run as AEW champ, the run soured him with the company’s fanbase. Charlotte Flair is starting to win some fans back via her current storyline with Alexa Bliss. However, there is still a sizable segment of WWE fans who wouldn’t mind her going elsewhere. So why not swap the two legends for the benefit of fresh storytelling?

Flair would be the biggest star the AEW women’s division has ever had, and Moxley could be dynamite with WWE’s new creative regime. Let’s also throw Japanese star Giulia into the deal to bring more value to the trade for AEW.

Kazuchika Okada for Finn Balor

Credit: AEW

Kazuchika Okada has not been nearly as impactful as AEW expected. Mainly because the company has continued to book the Japanese icon in a secondary role. That would not be the case if he were in WWE. Paul “Triple H” Levesque has been a fan for a long time and would probably similarly book him to Gunther. And potentially give him a major mouthpiece like Paul Heyman.

In exchange, WWE can send back Finn Balor. Another wrestling legend who is being kept in a secondary role. He deserves one final main event run, and he could get that in AEW. It would also give them another major UK star to continue to expand the brand there.

The Gunns for Fraxiom

Credit: WWE

Fraxiom is, arguably, the best tag team in WWE. But they don’t seem to fit on the main roster like they did at NXT. They would be amazing in AEW. A company that shows a lot more love for tag wrestling. In exchange, WWE would get The Gunns. A team that feels like a better fit in WWE due to their style, presentation, and family lineage to the brand.

Kenny Omega for Drew McIntyre

Credit: AEW

It would seem like a shame if Kenny Omega doesn’t compete in WWE at some point while he is still in his prime. He is one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time and deserves the massive stage only WWE can offer. Furthermore, there is not much else for him to do in AEW besides just playing the hits.

In return, AEW would get Drew McIntyre. A monster of a man who is at a character peak period that would fit seamlessly into the promotion. The company badly needs another elite heel next to MJF. “The Scottish Psycho” would be that and potentially could surpass the young superstar as their top baddie.

Samoa Joe for AJ Styles

Credit: WWE

With WWE’s main event picture jam-packed, AJ Styles is unlikely to get the massive send-off he deserves in what is believed to be the final year of his career. Why not do that with pals, the Young Bucks, in AEW? He would certainly get a chance at some fresh and historic matchups while getting the grand finale he’s earned.

On the flip side, Samoa Joe could get one last meaningful run in WWE before he calls it a career soon. With Levesque in charge, Joe would get a featured role and the chance to compete in some great feuds late in his career. Plus, he would get a chance to appear one last time in the place that made him a star, and current WWE ally, TNA.

Jay White for Damian Priest

Credit: WWE

Damian Priest seems to have hit a ceiling in WWE. In Judgment Day, he was a world champion and main event talent with potential. However, leaving the group and turning into a baby face has not delivered the results he was likely hoping for. A change of scenery and being the biggest, baddest monster in AEW could be great for him and the promotion.

In exchange, WWE would acquire the services of injured AEW star Jay White. They have used the former IWGP champion poorly during his time there, and if not for a pause on signings a few years ago, he likely would have ended up in WWE already. He feels like New Zealand’s version of Seth Rollins and could potentially be as big a star if he switched sides.