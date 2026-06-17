Despite rumors that CM Punk is on bad terms with WWE management, “The Cult of Personality” is expected to be back on WWE television very soon. According to a recent report from Wrestle Votes, the company is targeting the July 6 edition of RAW in Chicago, IL, for the former heavyweight champions’ return. Furthermore, other rumors suggest that he will eventually be moved to SmackDown in the lead-up to this year’s edition of SummerSlam.

With Punk’s return imminent, we take a look at five feuds he could get into once he is back on WWE TV next month, including with Ricky Saints.

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Randy Orton

Credit: WWE

Many assume that when Randy Orton returns from his back injury, he will restart his rivalry with Cody Rhodes. However, with him being several months removed from that storyline, WWE could pivot and put him in a different feud. Orton and Punk have a lot of history. One last battle before Orton calls it a career would not be a surprise. Furthermore, with both being friends backstage, they may even push for the opportunity if Punk is moved to SmackDown.

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Ricky Saints

Credit: WWE

It would not be a surprise if Punk killed some time before setting up a major match at SummerSlam by trying to help elevate younger talent. That is why a short rivalry with Ricky Saints could be fun.

The former NXT champion has made a point of inserting himself into the US title picture and in segments with notable stars. Interrupting a Punk promo to inform him that he is the future of SmackDown and WWE could be a jumping-off point for a quick feud. Plus, the mic battle between them would deliver some compelling TV.

Solo Sikoa

Credit: WWE

While he has not been in the WWE title picture for a long time, Solo Sikoa is one of SmackDown’s top bad guys. He would be an easy choice for a feud with Punk before or at SummerSlam. Plus, his ties to Punk’s WrestleMania opponent, Roman Reigns, could be the spark that ignites a rivalry. Especially if Sikoa claims the WWE legend is trying to come into SmackDown and take his spot near the top of the card.

The Miz & Kit Wilson

Credit: WWE

Another option for WWE could be a short program with the comedic heel duo of the Miz and Kit Wilson. The pair have had an ongoing feud with Danhausen, who happens to be a real-life friend of Punk.

Many fans were hoping the multi-time world champion would have been Danhausen’s mystery partner against the duo at Backlash. If he is moved to SmackDown, fans will clamor to finally see the two on screen together in and out of the ring. A beef with Miz and Wilson would be an easy path to make that happen.

Sami Zayn

Credit: WWE

Sami Zayn has slowly evolved into one of SmackDown’s most notable heels as he grows more frustrated that he has yet to win the WWE title. That would make him an obvious adversary of Punk, a cocky WWE great who often comes up big in huge matches. Zayn continuing his transformation via his jealousy of Punk is another obvious route the company can go when he returns in July.