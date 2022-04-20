Wide receiver Kadarius Toney absent as Giants open voluntary minicamp

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was not in attendance during the start of the team’s voluntary offseason minicamp on Wednesday.

While it’s hardly considered breaking news for a player to skip offseason workouts, it should be noted that Toney — the team’s first-round pick in 2021 — spent a considerable amount of time on the sideline last season.

Toney dealt with bouts of COVID-19 as well as injuries to his ankle, hamstring, hand, oblique and shoulder in his first year with the Giants.

New coach Brian Daboll, however, wasn’t willing to overreact publicly to Toney’s absence on Wednesday.

“This is a voluntary camp,” Daboll said. “The guys that are here, we’re going to work with. The guys that aren’t, they’re going to miss out on some things but it’s voluntary for the reason. That’s the nature of the rules. I’ve had good talks with KT.”

Toney, 23, had 39 catches for 420 yards and zero touchdowns in 10 games last season, with 10 receptions for 189 yards coming in New York’s 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 10. He was selected by the Giants with the 20th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Florida.

–Field Level Media