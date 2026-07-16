Lauren Betts was turning heads at the ESPYs on Wednesday night. The Washington Mystics star showed up looking like a supermodel. Then, promptly went on stage to accept an award and gave a really emotional speech about mental health. Everyone is still talking about it.

The 6-foot-7 center who led UCLA to its first-ever NCAA title in 2026 and walked away with tournament Most Outstanding Player honors is now using her platform for something bigger than basketball. Betts has been open about her struggles with anxiety, depression, and even suicidal thoughts during her college years. At one point, things got so heavy that she checked herself into UCLA’s hospital to get the help she needed.

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Her willingness to share those struggles has made her a role model far beyond the court.

A Night of Glamour and Genuine Impact

Betts’ appearance at the ESPYs, where she was nominated for Best College Athlete (Women’s Sports), combined Hollywood glamour with real substance. She was simply stunning. Oh, and by the way, she won.

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In her speech, Betts drove home the concept that athletes are “people first.”

It was the same message that ran through her raw Players’ Tribune essay earlier this year, where she opened up about some really dark times — the anxiety, the depression, and the moments when she wasn’t sure she wanted to keep going. She talked about the teammates, coaches, and family who rallied around her and helped pull her through.

“I feel like I have the opportunity with this platform that I have to speak on something that is really important to me,” she said. “So, for a lot of people who know me, they know everything about my mental health journey — everything that I speak up about and what I’m really open about.”

“I just want people to know for people that know about my journey is that protecting my peace is the one thing that I’ve been as fierce about with chasing my dreams.”

2026 National Champion Lauren Betts won the ESPY for Best College Athlete – Women’s Sports and used her moment on stage to advocate for mental health 💚#WFinalFour x 🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Pi13qdQcXF — NCAA Women's Final Four (@WFinalFour) July 16, 2026

“Your mental health is not separate from your success. It’s the foundation of everything that you do. The strongest people aren’t the ones who never struggle. They’re the ones who have the courage to let someone walk through their struggle with them,” she concluded. “I appreciate you guys so much, thank you.”

Balancing Spotlight and Real Life

In her first year with the Mystics, Betts is already using her new platform in a big way. She’s jumped into several mental health projects, including some she’s collaborating on with ESPN. It’s obvious her drive to help others goes way beyond what she does on the court.

What Betts did at the ESPYs was pretty courageous. She stood up there and basically said, “It’s okay to not be okay.” In a world where it’s all about who won the big game or posted the gaudiest stats, that means something. It certainly means something to the young women who will follow in her footsteps.