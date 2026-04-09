The Chicago Sky have officially parted ways with two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese, shipping the star forward to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2028.

Go ahead and mark it down. This reporter predicts that the Sky will be the long-term winners in that trade. Just about anybody can find someone whose field goal percentage is in the 30s and pads the ol’ rebounding stats as a result of it.

Reese’s contributions are all about making Reese look better on the stat sheet, not making her teammates better.

Having two first-round draft picks for the next two years, however, a franchise can go ahead and create a formidable starting squad if you play your cards right.

But even more of a benefit is the fact that, according to some reports, Sky players are thrilled that Reese is gone, making it pretty obvious she was viewed as a locker room cancer.

Angel Reese spotted for the first time since bombshell trade… as teammates' brutal locker room talk finally spills out https://t.co/flsIqnRlKN — Daily Mail Sport (@MailSport) April 7, 2026

Sky Players Reportedly Sick of Angel Reese as Locker Room Relief Hits After Trade

The blockbuster trade ends Reese’s two-season tenure with the Sky, during which she established herself as one of the league’s top rebounders and earned All-Star honors in both years.

While Reese quickly embraced her new chapter, celebrating on social media and stepping out in public with a new hairstyle, an anonymous source close to the Chicago organization claims the move has brought significant relief inside their locker room.

Some of these quotes, reported by the Daily Mail, are brutal.

“There has been so much apprehension between the team and her, and everyone is happy that they don’t have to deal with her various controversies, whether she brings it on herself or otherwise,” the insider said, according to the outlet.

“There is no love lost, and when Angel returns for a game with her new team, she will be the enemy, but everyone with the Sky is very happy that she is gone.”

It appears that the first matchup will be in Chicago on June 9th. The source wasn’t done.

‘They (teammates) were getting sick of her, and to make this trade was very much needed for the health of the organization moving forward,” they opined.

i’ll say this everyday and twice on sunday. win or lose. i’m so happy i was #7th pick to the chicago sky😅💞 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) July 1, 2024

Reese’s time in Chicago was marked by impressive on-court production—including rookie records for rebounds and double-doubles—but also off-court tension.

She publicly criticized the franchise after back-to-back playoff misses, leading to a reported suspension and her absence for the remainder of the regular season.

“I’m not settling for the same (expletive) we did this year,” Reese told the Chicago Tribune at the time. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a nonnegotiable for me.”

It appears they’re moving to get great players, just not quite how she envisioned. They’ll be seeking them in the draft over the next two years. And the team will have Reese to thank if they finally turn their fortunes around during that time.