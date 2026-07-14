Sophie Cunningham made the most of her night off in Las Vegas. Before getting back to business with the Indiana Fever’s showdown against the Las Vegas Aces, the Fever guard stole the spotlight with a surprise appearance as an Octagon girl at UFC 329 on Saturday night.

Off the hardwood, Cunningham’s sneaker game has leveled up just as quickly. Less than a year ago, she was lacing up $45 adidas sneakers during WNBA games. A month later, she landed a campaign for the adidas Dame X. Now, the Fever fan favorite is taking another major step, with her own player-exclusive colorway officially on the way.

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Sophie Cunningham Scores Another Big Adidas Win

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sophie Cunningham’s sneaker stock just keeps rising.

On Friday, several sneaker outlets revealed that Cunningham’s adidas Crazy Energy player-exclusive colorway is on the way. The Fever guard quickly made it official by reposting the images to her Instagram Story, giving fans their first look at the highly anticipated PE. Sneaker News took to Instagram to share the same.

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The debut colorway rocks a dreamy pink gradient with subtle baby blue accents along the sides, while bright orange branding and a matching outsole add a bold pop. Beyond the eye-catching colors, the Crazy Energy also introduces a fresh performance silhouette, featuring pointed mesh tongues and collars along with quarter-panel ventilation for added breathability.

Cunningham’s profile has exploded over the past year. Whether it’s locking down opponents, embracing her role as Caitlin Clark’s on-court enforcer, or delivering viral moments like her finger-pointing exchange with DeWanna Bonner, the Fever guard has become one of the WNBA’s biggest personalities.

Now, she’s adding another milestone to the list. Her adidas Crazy Energy PE is set to drop on July 24, giving fans a chance to lace up the same kicks she’s been making headlines in.

After beginning her pro career with Nike, Cunningham signed with adidas in 2022 and has become one of the brand’s most visible WNBA ambassadors. From starring in campaigns to exchanging playful trash talk with Clark over sneakers, she’s continued to build her presence both on and off the court.

Between the growing sneaker buzz, viral moments, and a player-exclusive release on the horizon, Sophie Cunningham is having a breakout year that’s reaching far beyond the hardwood.