Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is still riding the wave from one of the most unexpected crossover moments of the year. After stealing the spotlight as a last-minute Octagon girl at UFC 329, the WNBA star finally opened up about the wild experience — and she has zero regrets.

“It was so much fun. It was a great environment,” she said.

How Sophie Cunningham Became a UFC Ring Girl in Minutes

UFC CEO Dana White already revealed how spontaneous the whole thing was.

“I love Sophie Cunningham,” White told reporters. “We’ve created a relationship, and she was here tonight. When she walked in, she goes, ‘Oh, I want to walk around that [Octagon].’ I said, ‘Then you’re going to walk around it.’ She’s fun.”

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Cunningham confirms the whole thing came together on a whim.

“The whole experience overall was wonderful. Dana came over to say what’s up, and I was like, ‘Hey, if you need a ring girl, let me know.’ He’s like, ‘All right, first round of the Paddy (Pimblett) fight. No, seriously,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, God!’” she explained.

Sophie Cunningham on the ring girl experience: https://t.co/hF5qsFakZo pic.twitter.com/PE4gDkvSrl — Tony East (@TonyREast) July 12, 2026

Cunningham, as Sportsnaut readers are well aware, kicked off her shoes, grabbed the Round 1 card, and handled business ahead of Paddy Pimblett’s quick submission win over Benoit Saint Denis. She even hit the crowd with her now-signature pointing gesture.

Sophie Cunningham Recreates Viral Point with Max Holloway

The night still wasn’t over. After Max Holloway picked up the main event win, Cunningham hopped back into the Octagon and recreated her viral pointing meme with him. The two of them laughed as they posed for the cameras, and the photo immediately took off online.

It wasn’t just fun for Sophie. It was fun for everyone.

SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM IS THE GREATEST RING GIRL OF ALL TIME!!!😂😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/ovINsix6XH — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) July 12, 2026

Cunningham was in Las Vegas ahead of the Fever’s matchup against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, where she came off the bench for 20 points in a blowout win. White was courtside for that game, too, showing just how quickly the unlikely friendship has grown.

For a player already known for her fiery personality, this latest chapter only adds to her growing pop culture status. Cunningham has embraced the spotlight.

While she’ll likely have to sit out UFC’s next big show due to her schedule, don’t be surprised if this isn’t the last time we see her around the Octagon. For now, she’s soaking it all in.

“It was just a cool experience,” she said.

Millions of fans agree.