After taking a step back from their lofty perch of being a yearly WNBA Finals contender, the New York Liberty made a big splash in free agency to boost their chances of contending for another championship this year.

The Liberty were one of the dominant forces in the WNBA heading into the 2025 season after back-to-back trips to the Finals. Including a championship win in 2024. However, they saw their season come to a sudden end in the opening round of the playoffs in September.

Their disappointing year after getting the franchise’s first championship was mostly due to injuries. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton missed the entire season following knee surgery, and top star Breana Stewart battled injuries all year, including in the playoffs. However, much of their core is expected back in 2026.

Yet, you can never have enough talent, and the New York Liberty added another star on Saturday to go along with Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu.

New York Liberty signs 3-time All-Star Satou Sabally

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN basketball insider Shams Charania was first to report that All-Star Satou Sabally has agreed to sign a multiyear deal to join the New York Liberty.

Sabally was the second overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. The Oregon standout grew into being a core member of the Wings roster and took a major leap forward in 2023 when she earned All-Star honors for the second time and finished fifth in MVP voting after posting 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

Sabally was part of a massive three-team trade that sent her to the Phoenix Mercury last offseason. She posted another All-Star season and played a major role in getting the team to the 2025 NBA Finals. Unfortunately, they were swept in four games by the league’s current dynasty, the Las Vegas Aces.