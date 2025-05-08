The New York Liberty arrived to the Met Gala in style

Credit: Olivia Falcigno / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Met Gala’s theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and there were no shortage of celebrities to celebrate. And the New York Liberty took it a step further, adding the red carpet to their WNBA championship tour.

Reigning WNBA champions Jonquel Jones, Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart joined Liberty co-owner Clara Wu Tsai at the celebrated annual event on New York City’s Upper East Side. Each of the women cut a dazzling figure in Sergio Hudson.

New York Liberty owner Clara Wu Tsai was joined at the Met Gala by star players Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart—all dressed to the nines in Sergio Hudson. https://t.co/p8A7w3y6D8 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 6, 2025

Stylist Courtney Mays decked the Liberty stars out in coordinating black and white outfits, and the team got ready at the nearby Surrey Hotel. Jones, Ionescu and Stewart all rocked power suits, which are a signature of Hudson’s brand. Tsai, for her part, wore a strapless black mermaid crepe gown with Liberty-colored jewelry, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Saint Laurent shoes.

Jones, the reigning Finals MVP who was instrumental in the Liberty’s victory, paired her crocodile-print leather jacket with black crepe bootcut trousers. She added accessories like a Hublot watch, Jennifer Behr hair accessories, Magnanni shoes and Saidian vintage jewels to complete the look.

“It’s an honor to represent our team, women’s basketball, and our fans at the Met Gala — in the city where we made history,” Jones said in a statement through the Liberty. “This is a powerful moment and I’m so proud to be wearing Sergio Hudson on the carpet — a visionary Black designer and a powerful force in the fashion industry who has created a unique look that represents me and my style.

“I’ve stepped into so many spaces I never could have even imagined as a kid, and the Met Gala is no exception. I am so fortunate to be living my truth in a design that simultaneously makes me feel confident and creatively pushes boundaries. Tonight I’ll stand alongside my fellow champions — Clara, Stewie, and Sab — and show the world that women athletes both belong in and dominate these cultural spaces.”