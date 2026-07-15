A wild new rumor claims that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was the reason why Alyssa Thomas was hit with a suspension after leaning on WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark’s throat with her fist last month.

Physical play against Indiana Fever guard Clark has been a major story in WNBA circles this season. One of the most egregious incidents occurred last month during a matchup with the Phoenix Mercury. After Clark fell while driving to the basket and a scramble for the ball, Thomas randomly jabbed her fist into the throat of the beloved star.

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Yet, after that obviously dirty play, it wasn’t a lock that the 13-year veteran would be hit with a suspension. However, eventually it was revealed that WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert had decided to levy a one-game ban and a $1,000 fine. But it seems she needed some persuasion from a higher power to suspend Thomas.

NEW: WNBA player Alyssa Thomas has been suspended after she cheap-shotted Caitlin Clark in the throat.



No foul was called during the game as Thomas was caught on camera jamming her fist into Clark's throat.



The league has now suspended Thomas for one game and will fine her… pic.twitter.com/dsFXNroz2L — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 25, 2026

According to Sports Business Journal, “Cathy Engelbert was not planning to suspend Alyssa Thomas for burying a fist into Caitlin Clark’s throat three weeks ago until NBA Commissioner Adam Silver implored her to reverse course and issue the discipline.”

The outlet notes that Englebert’s status as commissioner has been on shaky ground over the last year, and many thought she would be out of the position this spring. However, after the completion of a new CBA in the spring, she has held on to her role. But after elected officials threatened federal scrutiny over the physical play against Clark, there is speculation that Silver and the league’s Board of Governors could reconsider her role.