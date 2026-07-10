Sophie Cunningham isn’t done talking about DeWanna Bonner. And that’s a good thing from an entertainment standpoint. It’s only intensified the spotlight on the Indiana Fever–Phoenix Mercury rivalry.

Cunningham’s ‘Miss Priss’ Jab

On a recent episode of the “Sons and Daughters” podcast, Cunningham referred to Bonner as “Miss Priss” while recounting their heated on-court exchange just weeks ago.

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“I wasn’t even speaking to Miss Priss over there,” she said, describing how her persistent finger-pointing during a viral 22-second staredown clearly got under Bonner’s skin. The moment, which stemmed from a scramble involving Caitlin Clark (the famed Alyssa Thomas throat punch), quickly became one of the league’s most memed sequences.

“And [the finger-point] made [Bonner] mad. And she was like, ‘Don’t you point at me!’ And I was like, ‘Oh! Shouldn’t have said that,'” Cunningham mocked.

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The fact that Sophie triggered almost an entire league with just a simple point of a finger is just crazy motion 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7paK3NxFLC — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) June 27, 2026

Fever-Mercury Rematch Delivers More Drama

This is hilarious stuff from Sophie. The two have history. Cunningham and Bonner were briefly teammates with the Fever in 2025 before Bonner’s abrupt exit, which Cunningham has openly criticized as unprofessional. That tension boiled over yet again when the teams met on July 9 in Phoenix. Although Clark sat out as part of a planned rest day, the game delivered plenty of physicality and drama.

The Fever pulled out a gritty 92-89 road win, overcoming two double-digit deficits. Cunningham sealed the victory with two clutch free throws in the final moments. Meanwhile, Phoenix’s Thomas put up 22 points in a losing effort but found herself in the middle of another controversial play, elbowing Fever guard Lexie Hull in the face during the third quarter.

To be fair to Thomas, this one, unlike her brutal takedown of Clark, was a legitimate basketball play.

The fact that Sophie got to put the game away is priceless.

Alyssa Thomas elbows Lexie Hull in the nose 👀 pic.twitter.com/RRaCrdq0kH — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) July 10, 2026

Cunningham’s willingness to speak candidly—whether about past teammates or on-court altercations —has made her a lightning rod in a league that’s grown more entertaining and scrutinized with the rise of stars like Clark. Serving as the enforcer for the league’s top star makes it all the more compelling.

She’s becoming must-see TV. Actually, she’s kind of always been a must-see.

With Cunningham continuing to embrace her role as both player and provocateur, expect the chatter—and the on-court intensity—to keep building as the season progresses. The WNBA thrives on these rivalries, and right now, few are more compelling than this one.