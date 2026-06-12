Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry isn’t one to sugarcoat things, and his latest message to WNBA star Caitlin Clark is as straightforward as it gets: stop complaining to the refs and start protecting yourself on the court.

In an interview with Fox News Digital at the World Cup 2026 Kickoff Party, the 55-year-old Horry — a veteran of 16 NBA seasons and a key piece on five championship teams with the Rockets, Lakers, and Spurs — offered some tough-love advice for the Indiana Fever guard.

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Clark has drawn plenty of attention this season, both for her electric play and for the physical treatment she’s receiving from opponents. Many fans and critics have piled on, accusing her of whining too much when fouls aren’t called her way. Horry says it’s time for a different approach.

“You think about when you when you’re the best, everybody want to knock you out. And I think a lot of people are going after her and for me, just play the game,” Horry said.

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“Some other players around the league didn’t protect themselves, and the (harassment) went on, so my best advice (for) her is protect yourself. Don’t let nobody try to punk you.”

Horry’s Tough-Love Message: Protect Yourself or Keep Getting Targeted

Horry even pointed to his former Lakers teammate, Shaquille O’Neal, as the blueprint. Shaq, despite his massive size and strength, took a beating early in his career. Once he started giving it back — elbows for elbows — the cheap shots reportedly slowed down.

“I think I (played) with one of the greatest players (in) Shaquille O’Neal, he got hammered. I know he’s bigger and stronger than Caitlin, but he got to a point where he just started fighting back. You know, someone (elbowed him), you elbow him back.”

Horry’s message is clear: Clark doesn’t need to start a brawl, but she can’t afford to keep turning the other cheek if she wants the physicality to ease up.

Horry’s Tough-Love Message: Protect Yourself or Keep Getting Targeted

Big Shot Rob, laying it down. There’s a problem with that approach, though. If Clark starts defending herself when the media has already taken a racial approach to the narrative, what do you think the coverage will be if she throws elbows?

This isn’t coming out of nowhere. Clark, in just her second full professional season, has already dealt with hard fouls that have left fans and analysts debating whether there’s some targeting going on. She’s vocal on the court — gesturing to officials, showing frustration — which has become a lightning rod for criticism.

Yet the numbers don’t lie: Clark is averaging nearly 20 points, 8.1 assists, and 4.7 rebounds through the early part of the season, helping lift the Fever to a 7-5 record despite a rocky start. Just this week, she drilled a game-winning three against the Washington Mystics to seal a 78-76 victory.

Whether Clark takes the advice, well, we’ll see. She’s already shown incredible competitiveness, but adapting to the league’s physical style while carrying the entire WNBA is no small task.

At the end of the day, it boils down to this: when you’re the face of the league, and everyone’s gunning for you, sometimes the best defense really is a little bit of offense. Don’t let anybody try to punk you. Simple as that.