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Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2026 Inductee Candace Parker smiles at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Class of
Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Candace Parker isn’t here for the Caitlin Clark hate.

The WNBA legend and future Hall of Famer pushed back hard this week after a new player ranking list left Clark noticeably absent from the top spots, sparking yet another round of online debate and criticism aimed at the Indiana Fever rookie.

Parker’s Blunt Message to Clark’s Critics

In a candid moment that’s already making the rounds, Parker told Clark’s critics to “go to therapy.”

The comments come after a recent ranking — reportedly compiled by current and former WNBA players — placed Clark outside the league’s elite. In fact, the fans ranked Clark as the second-best guard, the media ranked her as the third-best, but jealous players ranked her 11th.


11th!

“It’s also kinda crazy. I wholeheartedly believe that there needs to be some rules with the WNBA players, because this is getting out of hand,” she said. “Caitlin Clark [being] voted 11th-best guard by WNBA players, that’s crazy.”

“I think people need to look at themselves in the mirror and realize you’ve got some insecurities, if you’re sitting down and putting Caitlin Clark as the 11th-best guard,” Parker continued.

“Y’all need to go to a therapist and figure out what childhood issues you have, ’cause if you’re sitting there, and looking at yourself in the mirror, and putting her at the 11th-best guard like c’mon.”

The Bigger Picture: Jealousy vs. Greatness in the WNBA

Parker, who won two WNBA titles and an MVP during her decorated career, made it clear she sees the backlash for what a lot of observers believe it is: jealousy mixed with resistance to change.

Clark has transformed the WNBA since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2024. Her games regularly draw massive crowds and TV audiences that dwarf previous marks. She’s also become one of the most marketable athletes in women’s sports almost overnight.

Still, she’s faced pointed criticism from some veterans and fans who accuse her of getting too much hype or preferential treatment. Parker’s response cuts through that noise. And she wants these players to know Clark can be great alongside other great players.

“You can be great, and someone else can be great too,” Parker added. “There’s room for everybody.”

Parker, now working as an analyst and advocate for the game, has been one of the more level-headed voices in women’s basketball. Her message seems simple: enjoy the product, stop the pettiness, and let the players compete.

Whether the advice lands with Clark’s loudest detractors is another question. But at least one WNBA icon isn’t afraid to call it out.

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By Rusty Weiss
Rusty Weiss is a lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers, Dallas Cowboys, and Xavier Musketeers fan. He has been writing professionally ... More about Rusty Weiss

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