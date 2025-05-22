Caitlin Clark wants this celeb Knicks fan at an Indiana game

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark wants a very specific actor – a New York Knicks superfan – to sit courtside at an Indiana Fever game.

“Timothée Chalamet, I think we’re going to get him to a game,” Clark said in a video shared to Instagram by CBS Sports and ‘We Need To Talk.’ “Timmy, he’ll be here.” In the post, Clark and several of her teammates are asked which celebrity they’d like to see at a Fever game, and other answers included Michael B. Jordan, Serena Williams, Noah Kahan, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Teyana Taylor.

Chalamet has been a fixture at Madison Square Garden alongside his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, as the Knicks enjoy a deep playoff run.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner courtside at the Knicks game tonight. pic.twitter.com/vzp6gHfomS — 📸 (@metgalacrave) May 13, 2025

Clark, meanwhile, is currently kicking off her sophomore season in the WNBA. Indiana has played two games, winning one and losing one. The Fever fell 91-90 to the Atlanta Dream on May 20, but the 23-year-old Clark shone with a double-double. She now holds the record for most 25-point, 10-assist games in WNBA history, an especially impressive feat considering her relatively small sample size.

Most 25-point, 10-assist games in WNBA history (including playoffs):



6 – Caitlin Clark

5 – Sabrina Ionescu

4 – Diana Taurasi



Nobody else with more than 2. Caitlin Clark did it in 44 career games. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 21, 2025

As the season progresses, Chalamet – an avid spectator of many leagues – may be in attendance to watch Clark set more WNBA records.