Caitlin Clark didn’t hold back after the Indiana Fever’s gritty 86-77 comeback win over the Phoenix Mercury on Monday night. The superstar guard unloaded on officials in her postgame comments, calling out a technical foul she allegedly received for clapping—clapping!—during a heated fourth-quarter exchange.

The Controversial Clap That Sparked Chaos

It was Clark’s fifth technical of the season — tied for the WNBA lead — and it leaves her just three away from an automatic one-game suspension. The drama unfolded late in the game as the Fever rallied from a 13-point deficit. Clark got tangled up with former teammate DeWanna Bonner near the free-throw line. She was whistled for a personal foul, but things escalated when she clapped her hands in frustration. Referee Gerda Gatling hit her with a technical, which Clark said was explicitly for “clapping” and “instigating.”

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The full DeWanna Bonner and Caitlin Clark incident 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LmDrTBxEzX — Gio (@jsmove7) June 23, 2026

“Yeah, it’s ridiculous. I got a technical for clapping. So, we should all just go on the calendar now and pick a game that I’m gonna be suspended for if I’m gonna get technicals for clapping. (The referee) said I got a technical for clapping,” she told reporters after the game. “If any technical should be taken away, it should be that one if it’s truly for clapping. That’s what they said they gave it to me for. So, it’s just ridiculous. I don’t understand it at all.”

"I got a technical for clapping. We should all just go on the calendar now and pick a game that I'm going to be suspended for if I'm going to get technicals for clapping."



Caitlin Clark after picking up her 5th tech of the season.



(via @IndianaFever)pic.twitter.com/rRK6k4nknU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 23, 2026

Things got wild from there. The scuffle led to a wave of technical fouls — offsetting ones on Sophie Cunningham and Bonner, plus flags on Myisha Hines-Allen and Alyssa Thomas. Hines-Allen was tossed after she shoved Thomas a few plays later. Through all the chaos and stoppages — the fourth quarter alone lasted 44 minutes — Clark kept her cool and delivered anyway: 24 points and nine assists to lift the Fever to an impressive win, improving their record to 10-7 and pushing their home winning streak to seven games.

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Sophie Cunningham and DeWanna Bonner get into it next!pic.twitter.com/Ku8LNurCwr — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) June 23, 2026

Clark’s Fiery Postgame Message to the League

This is not the first time Clark or those around her have addressed officiating. In past seasons, she received a $200 fine for a social media post referencing referees, and both head coach Stephanie White and teammate Cunningham have publicly criticized what they saw as uneven whistle calls on plays involving Clark.

White backed her star again, noting the call felt over-the-top. The team reportedly plans to appeal the technical. Clark, however, made it clear she won’t dial back her fire.

“I’m gonna play with emotion. I’m gonna play with passion. If they’re gonna give me a technical foul for clapping, then so be it. That’s their choice,” she said, before practically daring the WNBA to review the call.

“The league can come back and review that play, and I would love to hear what they say of the reasoning why I got the technical foul in that situation, why players on the other team didn’t get a technical foul in that situation. If anything, split. OK, everyone gets a technical foul. That wasn’t how they were handed out. I’d love to know.”

It’s got fans and analysts talking about officiating again, especially with Clark’s massive profile meaning every whistle gets extra attention. If she keeps racking up technicals at this rate, it’s going to turn into a full-blown storyline as the season goes on — particularly if the Fever are scrapping for playoff positioning down the stretch.