WNBA star Angel Reese is embracing a bold new chapter in her life, with a fresh city … and a fresh look.

Reese was shockingly traded from the Chicago Sky to the Atlanta Dream earlier this week, in exchange for two first-round draft picks. Atlanta will no doubt benefit from Angel’s rebounding (mebounding?) skills in the short term. Chicago, depending on what they do with those picks, may have gotten a steal here in the long-term picture.

Just one day after the trade, Reese debuted a vintage-inspired curly pixie cut — often described as a “Betty Boop” or 1920s-inspired style — while promoting Victoria’s Secret’s “The Season of Strapless” campaign in New York City.

📸| Angel Reese via Instagram:



‘Betty Boo🖤’ pic.twitter.com/p0f67HO3uA — angel reese source (@ar5source) April 7, 2026

Bold New Pixie Cut Debuts as Angel Reese Joins Atlanta Dream After Blockbuster Trade

Reese recently spoke to People magazine about the trade, indicating she’s very excited to move on from the Windy City and into the ATL.

“I was so excited when I finally found out,” she told the outlet after the big trade. “The team has welcomed me so much, the atmosphere, the culture … I’m so excited to be in A-Town.”

She praised the Dream organization for its welcoming atmosphere and culture. The 23-year-old also starred as the first WNBA player in Victoria’s Secret’s campaign, shot in Barbados, where she raved about the photos.

“The photos came out phenomenal,” Reese excitedly said. “I look amazing, and this collection is gonna be so amazing because the strapless bra is back, baby!”

Angel Reese photo shoot for Victoria’s Secret pic.twitter.com/VZ4PLRfNb6 — Hater Report (@HaterReport) April 7, 2026

Reports have surfaced that the trade was spurred on by tensions between Reese and her former teammates in Chicago. Which is no surprise.

Following a terrible 2025 season, Angel expressed frustration with her team’s performance and demanded that the franchise acquire “great players” during the offseason, or she might consider leaving.

“I’m not settling for the same (expletive) we did this year,” Reese told the Chicago Tribune. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a nonnegotiable for me.”

Guess they made the decision for her.

Reese also called out some of her teammates for being too old to recover from injuries. In particular, Courtney Vandersloot, who had suffered an ACL injury.

“We can’t rely on Courtney to come back at the age that she’s at,” Reese critiqued. “I know she’ll be a great asset for us, but we can’t rely on that. We need somebody, probably a little younger with some experience, somebody who’s been playing the game and is willing to compete for a championship and has done it before.”

Talk about selling out your teammates. And your team. She made these comments as the season was still ongoing.

The two-time WNBA All-Star seemed to recognize the mistake, apologizing to her teammates after a win over the Connecticut Sun. It seems that was too little, too late.