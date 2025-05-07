Angel Reese’s mom took aim at Caitlin Clark and her fans

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark debate is being refueled – thanks to Reese’s mother, Angel Webb Reese.

The younger Reese and Clark were famously embroiled in a duel of sorts in their college basketball careers, with fans pitting the superstars against each other in a battle of skill. The pair since played together in the WNBA All-Star Game but, when they returned to their respective college arenas for a little bit of preseason action, there was a noticeable difference.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Reese returned to LSU on Friday night to watch her former team, the Tigers, and there appeared to be many vacant seats in the arena. Clark’s Sunday afternoon return to Iowa’s Carver Hawkeye Arena, however, boasted a sold-out crowd. But, even before fans showed up to Clark’s homecoming, her rival’s mom took to social media to voice her opinion.

Aww that certain fan base looking in the stands celebrating “attendance” while others are looking up in the rafters celebrating championship banners. We ain’t the same. 🤦🏽‍♀️ Different year same haters 😂 Have a great day 😘 — AngelReese(TheMom) (@awebbreese) May 3, 2025

She called out LSU’s championship banner specifically because Reese and LSU took down Clark and Iowa, 102-85 in the 2023 national championship game. It also implies that LSU’s college championship is more important than an attendance record. “Different year same haters” she wrote, with a crying laughing emoji.

Both Reese and Clark squared off against Brazilian teams in preseason WNBA contests at their college arenas, and both won with their respective teams.