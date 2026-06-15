You could cut the tension with a knife. Two former Chicago Sky teammates were going at it in a WNBA game that was already physical — when things boiled over in a way nobody saw coming.

During Sunday’s matchup between the Atlanta Dream and Toronto Tempo, Isabelle Harrison was ejected after a Flagrant 2 foul on Angel Reese late in the third quarter.

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The play started innocently enough: Reese was backing down Harrison in the post when the Tempo forward wrapped her up from behind and yanked her straight to the floor. It wasn’t a basketball play — it looked more like a tackle.

After a quick review, the officials upgraded it to a Flagrant 2 and tossed Harrison from the game.

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Status alert: Isabelle Harrison has been ejected Sunday after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul for taking down Angel Reese.pic.twitter.com/ymDiPvncqd — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) June 14, 2026

Reese got up slowly, clearly angry, and you could see the emotion hit her. Cameras caught her fighting back tears as her teammates pulled her away from the scrum.

Ex-Teammates Turn Up the Heat

It was a raw moment from a player who’s no stranger to physicality, but this one clearly stung — especially coming from someone she used to share a locker room with in Chicago.

The two had been jawing back and forth the entire game. Harrison was physical with Reese all night, and the former Sky forward seemed to know exactly how to get under her skin. What started as competitive trash talk turned into something uglier when Harrison took her down.

Reese bounced back, though. She finished with 15 points and an eye-popping 17 rebounds (including 11 offensive), helping the Dream cruise to a 102-77 victory and improve to 9-4 on the season.

Lingering Tension from Chicago Sky Days?

For Reese, it’s another chapter in what’s already been a controversial young WNBA career. She’s built a reputation for playing with passion and drawing attention — both good and bad. From delivering the hard fouls, to playing victim, even onto the “mebounds,” of which she grabbed plenty in this contest.

Getting taken down like that in front of a hostile crowd had to be tough, but her response on the court spoke volumes. The Dream pulled away after the ejection, outscoring Toronto by a mile in the second half.

An anonymous source close to the Chicago organization claimed that after Reese was traded, the move had brought significant relief inside their locker room.

Some of these quotes, reported by the Daily Mail, are brutal.

“There has been so much apprehension between the team and her, and everyone is happy that they don’t have to deal with her various controversies, whether she brings it on herself or otherwise,” the insider said, according to the outlet.

“There is no love lost, and when Angel returns for a game with her new team, she will be the enemy, but everyone with the Sky is very happy that she is gone.”

Was the Harrison-Reese altercation an extension of that animosity?