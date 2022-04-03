Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn (knee) undergoing tests

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn, a potential starter for Friday’s season opener at Detroit, reportedly underwent tests Sunday for a right knee injury.

The veteran was favoring his right leg when he left his final spring training outing Saturday in the fourth inning. He struggled in the 8-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up seven runs (four earned) on seven hits over 3 2/3 innings and 79 pitches.

The White Sox have not announced their Opening Day starter. If Lynn is out of the picture, right-hander Lucas Giolito is another option to face the Tigers.

Lynn, 34, was 11-6 with a career-best 2.69 ERA in 28 starts during his first season with the White Sox in 2021. He was also named an All-Star for the second time in his career and finish third in American League Cy Young Award voting.

In 10 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2011-17), Minnesota Twins (2018), New York Yankees (2018), Texas Rangers (2019-20) and White Sox, Lynn is 115-77 in 288 appearances (264 starts) with a 3.48 ERA.

–Field Level Media