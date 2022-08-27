Chicago White Sox place third baseman Yoan Moncada (hamstring) on IL

Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox placed third baseman Yoan Moncada on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left hamstring.

The team also reinstated infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia from the IL, recalled right-hander Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte and placed right-hander Lance Lynn on the bereavement list.

Moncada, 27, sustained the injury Thursday at Baltimore and his designation is retroactive to Friday. He is batting a career-worst .197 with seven homers and 40 RBIs in 80 games this season.

Garcia, 31, landed on the IL on Aug. 17 with a lower back strain. He is hitting .212 with three home runs and 19 RBIs in 83 games this season.

Martin, 25, is the starter for Saturday night’s game against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. He is 2-3 with a 4.25 ERA in eight games (four starts) since making his MLB debut on May 17.

Lynn, 35, is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA in 14 starts. He must remain on the bereavement list for a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven.

