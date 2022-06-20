Washington Wizards interested in Malcolm Brogdon trade

Word recently emerged of the Washington Wizards having interest in adding a starting point guard this offseason, and now we’ve heard one of the names general manager Tommy Sheppard may be targeting. According to Shams Charania, the Wizards have discussed trading for Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers.

Doing so would presumably pair Brogdon alongside Bradley Beal, assuming he sticks around, to form a sweet-shooting backcourt. But should Brogdon be the target for the Wizards?

Assessing Malcolm Brogdon’s fit with Wizards

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Although Wizards team president Tommy Sheppard recently noted that the team has ‘no problem playing Bradley Beal at point guard‘, that’s not an ideal long-term solution. So it stands to reason that the team would look to improve at the position this offseason.

Tomas Satoransky is reportedly nearing a deal with Barcelona, Spencer Dinwiddie was traded, so that leaves Ish Smith as the leading point guard on the roster. Obviously this isn’t ideal for Washington.

One player who’s said to be on the trade block is Indiana Pacers combo guard Malcolm Brogdon, and the Wizards are believed to have interest in the former Rookie of the Year. With Brogdon, the Wizards would be adding an incredibly efficient scorer who can do damage on all three levels, whether it’s at the free-throw line, in the two-point area, or outside the perimeter.

Malcolm Brogdon contract: $22.6 million

But it’s all about the potential cost to acquire Brogdon. What would it take to pry him away from the Pacers?

The Wizards have several young players who need to see more floor time to see what they can become. They also have a couple veterans in Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who could be seen as expendable for the right price.

It depends on just how badly the Wizards want Brogdon, and how willing the Pacers are to part with the player they lured to Indiana just three years ago.

Related: Washington Wizards reportedly targeting Jaden Ivey in NBA Draft: 2 possible trade-up scenarios