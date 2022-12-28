fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published December 28, 2022

Vancouver Titans add Sugarfree to OWL roster

Sep 29, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Fans raise a tifo during the Overwatch League Grand Finals e-sports event at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime Contenders star Kamden “Sugarfree” Hijada has turned his attention to the Overwatch League and joined the Vancouver Titans on Tuesday.

Sugarfree, 18, entered the Contenders’ competition as a 13-year-old with ATL Academy. He helped the club to a first-place finish in Overwatch Contenders 2019 Season Two: North America East.

He announced a short-lived retirement in 2020 before returning to join American Tornado as a stand-in for Cameron “wub” Johnson. He also competed with Fusion University briefly in 2021.

Sugarfree joins fellow DPS Luka “Aspire” Rolovic, tank Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist of Australia and supports Hong-gyu “Faith” Kim of South Korea and William “Crimzo” Hernandez of Canada.

–Field Level Media

Share: