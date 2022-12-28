Vancouver Titans add Sugarfree to OWL roster

Longtime Contenders star Kamden “Sugarfree” Hijada has turned his attention to the Overwatch League and joined the Vancouver Titans on Tuesday.
Sugarfree, 18, entered the Contenders’ competition as a 13-year-old with ATL Academy. He helped the club to a first-place finish in Overwatch Contenders 2019 Season Two: North America East.
He announced a short-lived retirement in 2020 before returning to join American Tornado as a stand-in for Cameron “wub” Johnson. He also competed with Fusion University briefly in 2021.
Please welcome the youngest player to hit rank 1 on the North American ladder ??
Introducing our Flex DPS for the 2023 season, THE PRODIGY @sugarfreeOW ????
[ Pending League Approval ]#ForceOfNature pic.twitter.com/aItRfvpwXu
— Vancouver Titans (@VancouverTitans) December 27, 2022
Sugarfree joins fellow DPS Luka “Aspire” Rolovic, tank Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist of Australia and supports Hong-gyu “Faith” Kim of South Korea and William “Crimzo” Hernandez of Canada.
–Field Level Media