Utah Jazz to interview Jason Terry for vacant head coaching position

Jason Terry is most known for his time with the Dallas Mavericks, thanks to spending eight seasons with the team, peaking in 2011 with an NBA Championship. Most often seen rocking No. 31, Terry ended up playing 19 seasons in the NBA from 1999 to 2018. Commonly referred to as ‘The Jet’, Terry stuck around mostly as a valued member off the bench for the final 10 seasons of his playing career.

Terry was a widely-respected player who still ranks seventh all-time in NBA three-point makes with 2,282. Since his retirement from the NBA, Terry hasn’t been able to stay away from the game of basketball.

Jason ‘Jet’ Terry gets into coaching

The G League’s Texas Legends, the affiliate for the Dallas Mavericks, hired Terry as the assistant general manager in 2019. Just a year later, Terry became an assistant coach with the Arizona Wildcats, where he played college ball from 1995 to 1999. He then returned to the G League, signing on as the head coach of the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets affiliate.

Now, Terry is generating even more interest around the league, with the Utah Jazz reportedly requesting an interview for the 44-year-old for their vacant head coaching gig.

According to Tony Jones, Terry actually interviewed for the Jazz job on Saturday, as the organization continues its first round of coaching interviews. It’s worth noting that while Terry hasn’t interviewed elsewhere for a head coaching role yet, he is under consideration for other NBA assistant gigs this offseason.

The Jazz have searched high and low since Quin Snyder resigned from the post. Some of the names who have been linked so far include Terry Stotts, Frank Vogel, Sean Sweeney of the Dallas Mavericks, Jerome Allen of the Detroit Pistons and several others.

While there has to be some level of urgency to make their decision, Danny Ainge has been here before, and there’s no rush to make a quick hire.

