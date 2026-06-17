The San Antonio Spurs made it all the way to the NBA Finals in 2026, and while they fell short despite being favored, many believe it is the fist of many appearances for the team across the next decade.

While the loss against the New York Knicks, that included four 15-point or more comebacks from the Knicks was a tough series for the Spurs, it certainly taught them some lessons, and with their three best players being under 25-years-old, they can take those lessons into the future.

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Tracy McGrady Calls on the Spurs to Bench De’Aaron Fox for Dylan Harper

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the series, there were massive positives for the Spurs, but perhaps none bigger than rookie Dylan Harper, who took the game on with full intensity, and for the most part, he was the Spurs most effective player, especially late in games. Across the five games, Harper averaged 18.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists, and he continued attacking the Knicks at the basket despite the circumstances of the game.

This won him plenty of fans around the league, and after the series was over, his teammates revealed his frustration at his role throughout the 2025/26 campaign. For the most part, this wouldn’t be a good move for a rookie, but with his play combined with the struggles of De’Aaron Fox across the Finals, it’s clear he’s pushing for a starters role moving forward.

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NBA Legend Calls for the Spurs to Make a Tough Decision

The NBA world is in agreement that after his rookie year, Harper needs a much bigger role, with that sentiment being echoed by NBA legend Tracy McGrady, who called on the Spurs to make the move ahead of next season.

“He’s gotta start. I’m not saying Fox gotta go, but he gotta come off that starting point guard job,” McGrady said.

“Just because a player is making $40 or $50M… if he’s not performing, and that young bull got it in his eyes… that young fella gotta be starting. Ain’t no way he’s coming off the bench next year.”

The @spurs collapsed as a group, but De'Aaron Fox still has to own his part.



“He has to take a lot of that blame in this series and how he played.” pic.twitter.com/Frfm2ba0Td — Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady (@VinceAndTmac) June 17, 2026

Throughout the year, Fox played his role in San Antonio well, but when the lights were on brightest, Fox was at his worst, including several blunders that led to the Knicks historic 29-point comeback in Game 4. Ultimately, this wouldn’t be an issue for Fox moving forward if Harper wasn’t consistently one of the Spurs best players, but with the 19-year-old ready to break out as a star, it’s safe to say that McGrady is right, and this team need to make the correct call heading into next season.