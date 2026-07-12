Who won the NASCAR race tonight? Saturday’s Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway in Georgia delivered the kind of racing you’d expect on a drafting track. The stakes felt even higher because of The Chase and with some chaos under the lights and some overtime, there are a few surprises in the NASCAR O’Reilly results today.

Let’s first dive directly into the Focused Health 250 results and points totals. Further below that is where you can find the NASCAR O’Reilly Series stage results today from EchoPark.

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NASCAR O’Reilly Series Results Tonight: EchoPark Speedway

Here are the Focsued Health 250 results from Atlanta.

Position Driver Points 1 Justin Allgaier 68 — (13 Stage Points) 2 Carson Kvapil 52 — (17 Stage Points) 3 Parker Retzlaff 37 — (3 Stage Points) 4 William Sawalich 35 — (2 Stage Points) 5 Antony Alfredo 32 6 Garrett Smithley 31 7 Brandon Jones 31 — (+1 Fastest Lap) 8 Kyle Sieg 29 9 Rajah Caruth 43 — (15 Stage Points) 10 Jeremy Clements 37 — (10 Stage Points) 11 Mason Maggio 26 12 Josh Bilicki 25 13 Patrick Staropoli 24 14 Dean Thompson 24 — (1 Stage Point) 15 Glen Reen 22 16 Ryan Sieg 21 17 Brennan Poole 20 18 Sammy Smith 37 — (18 Stage Points) 19 Nicholas Sanchez 18 20 Blaine Perkins 17 21 Lavar Scott 16 22 Austin Hill 16 –– (1 Stage Point) 23 Ryan Ellis 14 24 Brent Crews 13 25 Sheldon Creed 20 — (8 Stage Points) 26 Jesse Love 23 — (12 Stage Points) 27 Jordan Anderson 10 28 Leland Honeyman 9 29 Nick Leitz 8 30 Jake Finch 7 31 Sam Mayer 6 32 Corey Day 15 — (10 Stage Points) 33 Taylor Gray 4 34 Harrison Burton 3 35 Logan Bearden 2 36 Carson Ware 1 37 Joey Gase 1 38 Jeb Burton 1

Focused Health 250 Results: NASCAR OARS Stage Results

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the NASCAR stage results today for the O’Reilly Series race at EchoPark.

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Stage 1 Results – Focused Health 250

Position Driver Points 1 Carson Kvapil 10 Points 2 Sammy Smith 9 Points 3 Jesse Love 8 Points 4 Rajah Caruth 7 Points 5 Sheldon Creed 6 Points 6 Jeremy Clements 5 Points 7 Corey Day 4 Points 8 Justin Allgaier 3 Points 9 William Sawalich 2 Points 10 Dean Thompson 1 Point

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Stage 2 Results – Focused Health 250

Position Driver Points 1 Justin Allgaier 10 Points 2 Sammy Smith 9 Points 3 Rajah Caruth 8 Points 4 Carson Kvapil 7 Points 5 Corey Day 6 Points 6 Jeremy Clements 5 Points 7 Jesse Love 4 Points 8 Parker Retzlaff 3 Points 9 Sheldon Creed 2 Points 10 Austin Hill 1 Point