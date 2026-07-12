Who won the NASCAR race tonight? Saturday’s Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway in Georgia delivered the kind of racing you’d expect on a drafting track. The stakes felt even higher because of The Chase and with some chaos under the lights and some overtime, there are a few surprises in the NASCAR O’Reilly results today.
Let’s first dive directly into the Focused Health 250 results and points totals. Further below that is where you can find the NASCAR O’Reilly Series stage results today from EchoPark.
NASCAR O’Reilly Series Results Tonight: EchoPark Speedway
Here are the Focsued Health 250 results from Atlanta.
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Justin Allgaier
|68 — (13 Stage Points)
|2
|Carson Kvapil
|52 — (17 Stage Points)
|3
|Parker Retzlaff
|37 — (3 Stage Points)
|4
|William Sawalich
|35 — (2 Stage Points)
|5
|Antony Alfredo
|32
|6
|Garrett Smithley
|31
|7
|Brandon Jones
|31 — (+1 Fastest Lap)
|8
|Kyle Sieg
|29
|9
|Rajah Caruth
|43 — (15 Stage Points)
|10
|Jeremy Clements
|37 — (10 Stage Points)
|11
|Mason Maggio
|26
|12
|Josh Bilicki
|25
|13
|Patrick Staropoli
|24
|14
|Dean Thompson
|24 — (1 Stage Point)
|15
|Glen Reen
|22
|16
|Ryan Sieg
|21
|17
|Brennan Poole
|20
|18
|Sammy Smith
|37 — (18 Stage Points)
|19
|Nicholas Sanchez
|18
|20
|Blaine Perkins
|17
|21
|Lavar Scott
|16
|22
|Austin Hill
|16 –– (1 Stage Point)
|23
|Ryan Ellis
|14
|24
|Brent Crews
|13
|25
|Sheldon Creed
|20 — (8 Stage Points)
|26
|Jesse Love
|23 — (12 Stage Points)
|27
|Jordan Anderson
|10
|28
|Leland Honeyman
|9
|29
|Nick Leitz
|8
|30
|Jake Finch
|7
|31
|Sam Mayer
|6
|32
|Corey Day
|15 — (10 Stage Points)
|33
|Taylor Gray
|4
|34
|Harrison Burton
|3
|35
|Logan Bearden
|2
|36
|Carson Ware
|1
|37
|Joey Gase
|1
|38
|Jeb Burton
|1
Focused Health 250 Results: NASCAR OARS Stage Results
Here are the NASCAR stage results today for the O’Reilly Series race at EchoPark.
NASCAR O’Reilly Series Stage 1 Results – Focused Health 250
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Carson Kvapil
|10 Points
|2
|Sammy Smith
|9 Points
|3
|Jesse Love
|8 Points
|4
|Rajah Caruth
|7 Points
|5
|Sheldon Creed
|6 Points
|6
|Jeremy Clements
|5 Points
|7
|Corey Day
|4 Points
|8
|Justin Allgaier
|3 Points
|9
|William Sawalich
|2 Points
|10
|Dean Thompson
|1 Point
NASCAR O’Reilly Series Stage 2 Results – Focused Health 250
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Justin Allgaier
|10 Points
|2
|Sammy Smith
|9 Points
|3
|Rajah Caruth
|8 Points
|4
|Carson Kvapil
|7 Points
|5
|Corey Day
|6 Points
|6
|Jeremy Clements
|5 Points
|7
|Jesse Love
|4 Points
|8
|Parker Retzlaff
|3 Points
|9
|Sheldon Creed
|2 Points
|10
|Austin Hill
|1 Point