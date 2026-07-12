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Who won the NASCAR race tonight? Saturday’s Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway in Georgia delivered the kind of racing you’d expect on a drafting track. The stakes felt even higher because of The Chase and with some chaos under the lights and some overtime, there are a few surprises in the NASCAR O’Reilly results today.

Let’s first dive directly into the Focused Health 250 results and points totals. Further below that is where you can find the NASCAR O’Reilly Series stage results today from EchoPark.

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Results Tonight: EchoPark Speedway

Here are the Focsued Health 250 results from Atlanta.

PositionDriverPoints
1Justin Allgaier68 (13 Stage Points)
2Carson Kvapil52 (17 Stage Points)
3Parker Retzlaff37 (3 Stage Points)
4William Sawalich35 (2 Stage Points)
5Antony Alfredo32
6Garrett Smithley31
7Brandon Jones31 (+1 Fastest Lap)
8Kyle Sieg29
9Rajah Caruth43 (15 Stage Points)
10Jeremy Clements37 — (10 Stage Points)
11Mason Maggio26
12Josh Bilicki25
13Patrick Staropoli24
14Dean Thompson24 (1 Stage Point)
15Glen Reen22
16Ryan Sieg21
17Brennan Poole20
18Sammy Smith37 (18 Stage Points)
19Nicholas Sanchez18
20Blaine Perkins17
21Lavar Scott16
22Austin Hill16 –– (1 Stage Point)
23Ryan Ellis14
24Brent Crews13
25Sheldon Creed20 (8 Stage Points)
26Jesse Love23 (12 Stage Points)
27Jordan Anderson10
28Leland Honeyman9
29Nick Leitz8
30Jake Finch7
31Sam Mayer6
32Corey Day15 — (10 Stage Points)
33Taylor Gray4
34Harrison Burton3
35Logan Bearden2
36Carson Ware1
37Joey Gase1
38Jeb Burton1

Focused Health 250 Results: NASCAR OARS Stage Results

NASCAR O'Reilly Results Tonight, O'Reilly Series Results Today, NASCAR O'Reilly Series Stage Results, Focusde Health 250 Results
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the NASCAR stage results today for the O’Reilly Series race at EchoPark.

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Stage 1 Results – Focused Health 250

PositionDriverPoints
1Carson Kvapil10 Points
2Sammy Smith9 Points
3Jesse Love8 Points
4Rajah Caruth7 Points
5Sheldon Creed6 Points
6Jeremy Clements5 Points
7Corey Day4 Points
8Justin Allgaier3 Points
9William Sawalich2 Points
10Dean Thompson1 Point

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Stage 2 Results – Focused Health 250

PositionDriverPoints
1Justin Allgaier10 Points
2Sammy Smith9 Points
3Rajah Caruth8 Points
4Carson Kvapil7 Points
5Corey Day6 Points
6Jeremy Clements5 Points
7Jesse Love4 Points
8Parker Retzlaff3 Points
9Sheldon Creed2 Points
10Austin Hill1 Point
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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