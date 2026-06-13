The 2026 Delaware Derby takes place on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Delaware Park in Stanton, Delaware.

And with the race worth $300,000 there’s plenty at stake for the six runners heading to post. With the big overnight news the scratching of the midweek favorite Litmus Test.

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The big Grade 3 horse racing contest is run over 1 1/16 miles on dirt for three-year-olds, with the 2026 Delaware Derby scheduled as Race 10, with a post time of 5:26pm ET.

How To Watch The Delaware Derby

Fans can watch the race via the Delaware Park simulcast feed and through major U.S. advance-deposit wagering platforms that offer live racing coverage, including TwinSpires. Delaware Park’s Saturday card begins at 12:20 PM ET.

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USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Litmus Test, originally considered one of the leading contenders for trainer Bob Baffert, has been scratched from the Delaware Derby, reducing the field from seven to six runners.

The Kentucky Derby 17th was taken out of the race with a switch to the $100,000 Affirmed Stakes on June 15 now on the Litmus Test agenda.

The Affirmed Stakes (Santa Anita) was rescheduled after their June 11 card was cancelled due to a power outage.

Santa Anita’s retaken Affirmed Stakes entries list Court of Appeal, Litmus Test, Constitution Andi, Secured Freedom, Decisive Win, Mo Koko and One More Freud.

Delaware Derby Runners, Jockeys, Post Positions and Odds

1 Minorinconvenience, Luis Saez 8-1

2 Code of Silence, Jevian Toledo 10-1

3 Out of the Woods, John Velazquez 3-1

4 Sovereign Law, Irad Ortiz Jr. 5-2

5 Litmus Test (SCR), Jose Ortiz 4-1

6 Big Cuddle, Jaime Rodriguez 7-2

7 Ponder And Dream, Mychel Sanchez 12-1

DailyRacingForm Delaware Derby Preview

Delaware Derby Horse Profiles: Sovereign Law The New Favorite

1 – Minorinconvenience

Minorinconvenience enters the race after finishing third in the Sir Barton Stakes at Laurel behind Big Cuddle. The gray gelding by Mendelssohn has shown a tendency to settle off the pace and make one late run.

Drawn on the rail, he should enjoy a ground-saving trip under Luis Saez and could be dangerous if the leaders go too quickly early.

2 – Code of Silence

A stakes-winning Maryland-bred, Code of Silence arrives after facing strong company in the Federico Tesio Stakes – finishing 17l off the winner Taj Mahal.

Prior to that, he ran an excellent second in the Private Terms Stakes and has proven capable at this level. His consistency and tactical speed make him a live outsider for the exotics.

3 – Out Of The Woods

One of the form horses in the race, Out of the Woods has won his last two starts and appears to have improved significantly since switching his focus to dirt racing. With his latest a 12/1 win at Churchill Downs over 1m – beating another of the Delaware Derby runners Sovereign Law.

Trained by Philip D’Amato, he possesses natural speed and figures to be involved from the outset under Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez. Should be going close

4 – Sovereign Law

The morning-line favorite following the scratch of Litmus Test, Sovereign Law represents the powerful Brad Cox barn.

But heads here with ground to make up on Out Of The Woods, having been second to him at 20/1 last time out at Churchill Downs.

However, the son of Into Mischief has been competing against strong opposition all spring and possesses arguably the strongest overall class credentials in the field.

With Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard, he is expected to settle just behind the pace before launching his challenge in the stretch. Big player

5 – Litmus Test (Scratched)

Expected to run in the Affirmed Stakes on June 15.

6 – Big Cuddle

Big Cuddle is a progressive colt with plenty of early speed and was selected as the top pick in several pre-race analyses. And a three-time winner between 5f and 1m.

He is expected to be among the pace-setters and could prove difficult to reel in if allowed an uncontested lead. His recent form suggests he belongs at this level, and he remains a serious win contender despite the strong opposition.

Having won last time out at Laurel Park, beating Final Story by 1/2 a length. While with his track experience will have his backers too.

7 – Ponder And Dream

Mychel Sanchez rides this Robert E Reid Jr runner, who has won over 6f and 1m in the past.

A winner at Philadelphia Park at 2/1 over 1m on his last run, which came in May. Beating Drum Roll Please by an easy 4 1/2 lengths.

More needed at this level, but hard to fault that recent win and of those at bigger prices could outrun his odds.

History of the Delaware Derby

The Delaware Derby is one of the newest additions to the American stakes calendar.

The inaugural running took place in 2025, giving Delaware Park its own showcase race for three-year-olds during the summer season.

The race is contested over 1 1/16 miles on dirt. And is designed to attract developing sophomores looking to establish themselves after the Triple Crown trail.

The first Delaware Derby winner was Admiral Dennis, who captured the inaugural 2025 edition for trainer Brad Cox after arriving with strong graded-stakes form (watch below).

His victory ensured his name would be the first entered into the race’s history books.