CM Punk has fanned the rumor flames that his wife, AJ Lee, could soon return as backup for the latest chapter in his ongoing feud with Seth Rollins.

The rivalry between Punk and the current World Heavyweight Champion added a new layer this weekend. In the main event of WWE Clash in Paris, the company legend was on the verge of regaining the title he lost after five minutes at SummerSlam. However, before he could hit his finisher, Rollins’ wife Becky Lynch shockingly arrived to hit Punk with a low blow and cost him a massive revenge win.

The Women’s Intercontinental Champion is reportedly now an official member of The Vision. The faction led by her husband. Her addition to the group and the rivalry with Punk have led to speculation of a potential mixed tag match pitting Rollins and Lynch versus Punk and his wife, WWE great AJ Lee.

Related: WWE Clash in Paris results and highlights

Following his frustrating loss on Sunday night, Punk put up a post on X of Lee making her entrance during an event back when she was an active member of the roster over a decade ago, along with wide open emoji eyes. His post coincides with a new report from Fightful that Lee’s name has come up a lot more in creative discussions recently.

Lee left WWE soon after Punk decided to quit the company over a decade ago. She never wrestled for another major company in the years since and has transitioned to different endeavors, including acting and writing. Fans have clamored for her to make a return for a very long time and the push got stronger once Punk returned in 2023. Well, it looks like fans will soon get what they have long wanted.