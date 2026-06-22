The Chicago White Sox officially reinstated catcher Kyle Teel from the 60-day injured list on Monday, clearing the way for the 24-year-old to reclaim his starting role behind the plate. To clear space on the active 26-man roster, the club optioned fellow catcher Edgar Quero to Triple-A Charlotte.

Teel returns to the active lineup ahead of Chicago’s Monday night series opener against the visiting Cleveland Guardians at Rate Field.

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Teel vs. Quero

Monday’s transaction establishes Chicago’s catching hierarchy for the remainder of the 2026 season. While Quero handled the bulk of the reps during Teel’s extended absence, the White Sox front office views Teel as the superior defensive anchor, pitch-caller and long-term cornerstone for their very young rotation.

Teel, acquired from the Boston Red Sox in the massive Garrett Crochet trade alongside Braden Montgomery, Chase Meidroth and Wikelman Gonzalez, cemented his Major League footing during his 2025 rookie campaign. His lengthy absence was initially due to a hamstring injury during the WBC but he was transferred to the 60-day-il in May when he injured his knee during a rehab game

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Quero heads back to Triple-A Charlotte to maintain everyday at-bats. While Quero possesses an intriguing offensive ceiling with a 78th percentile average exit velo, he did not have the results or underlying metrics to back this up. Carrying both Teel and Quero would have forced the White Sox to give both of them less playing time and less opportunity to improve.

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Impact on the Lineup and Rotation

The White Sox have shocked many this year with their 39-37 record, second in the AL central, but their catchers have a league-worst .510 OPS on the year. If Teel continues his production from 2025, where he posted a .786 OPS over 78 games in the majors, one of the White Sox’s biggest holes will be filled.

Teel inserts a much-needed bat into the middle of manager Will Venable’s lineup. By working deep counts and getting on base at a high clip, Teel projects to create immediate run-scoring opportunities for the power bats hitting behind him.