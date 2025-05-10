UFC welterweight rankings: Belal Muhammad looks to hold on to No. 1 spot at UFC 315

Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The UFC welterweight rankings often include some of the most talented fighters of all time. From the legendary days of Georges St-Pierre reigning supreme as the king of Canada to the era of “The Nigerian Nightmare” Kamura Usman, the division is always filled with some of the promotion’s most important athletes.

With that in mind, here are the official Sportsnaut rankings for the top 10 170-pound fighters right now in the UFC.

1. Belal Muhammad (24-3)

Credit: Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

You can no longer doubt the talents of Belal Muhammad. He has beaten high-level fighters like Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, and Gilbert Burns, and now can call himself world champion after defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304.

His rise to the top is one of the best stories in the UFC. Now, he will get the chance to solidify his place among the best welterweights ever and get a few defenses under his golden belt.

2. Shavkat Rakhmonov (19-0)

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Shavkat Rakhmonov has proven over and over again he is a future title contender at welterweight. And he solidified that fact at UFC 310 with a hard-fought win over fellow rising star Ian Garry. While he wasn’t his best version, he battled through a serious knee injury to stay unbeaten at 18-0.

Now, he moves on to a title fight with Belal Muhammad in 2025 and a chance to become the greatest athlete in Kazakhstan’s history.

3. Sean Brady (17-1)

Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Sean Brady has been very impressive during his nine-fight run in the UFC. Over that time his lone loss is against current champion Belal Muhammad. At UFC Vegas 97, he scored a huge win when he earned a decisive decision victory over former title contender Gilbert Burns. It earned him a chance at former division king Leon Edwards in March. He delivered one of the best performances of his career on that night and scored a submission victory.

The Philly native could be in line for a title fight later this year.

Related: UFC tonight – Watch times, fight card, and latest betting odds for this week’s UFC card

4. Ian Machado Garry (16-1)

Credit: USA Today Sports

There has been no faster-rising star at 170 pounds over the last couple of years than Irish fighter Ian Machado Garry. The Irishman won his first eight inside the Octagon and looked better each time. However, he met his young superstar match at UFC 310 in Shakvat Rakhmonov. While he was not dominated by the top contender, he showed he still has work to do if he hopes to compete for gold.

In April, he showed further growth in his game as he used a well-rounded attack to defeat the very dangerous Brazilian Carlos Prates. It helps “The Future” hold on to his top-five spot and stay in the title hunt.

5. Jack Della Maddalena (17-2)

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Australia’s Jack Della Maddalena is quickly becoming the next big star from down under. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner is now 7-0 in the UFC. And scored a massive win at UFC 299 when he was able to come from behind and score a third-round TKO over Gilbert Burns. Beating a former title challenger sent a huge message to the rest of the division.

6. Leon Edwards (22-5)

Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Leon Edwards forever stamped his place in UFC and UK MMA history when he was able to topple division legend Kamaru Usman in 2022. His victories in the rematch and then against Colby Covington placed him among the greatest UK fighters of all time. However, all good things come to an end.

At UFC 304 his long win streak was ended to rival Belal Muhammad. He then followed that up by again being dominated by a strong grappler when he was submitted in front of his countrymen at UFC London. The former champ is now at the back of the title contention line and will have to win at least two fights to get back into the championship conversation.

7. Joaquin Buckley (21-6)

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Joaquin Buckley has hit several bumps in the road during his UFC career. However, much of that was at middleweight. But since he made the move to 170 pounds last year, “New Mansa” has gone on a tear and won six straight. Three of those victories came against greats of this era Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson, and Colby Covington. And in all of them, he scored stoppage victories. It has turned him into a serious contender at welterweight and he will have some big fights ahead of him in 2025.

Related: How are UFC fights scored? Get everything you need to know about how to win in the Octagon

8. Kamaru Usman (20-3)

Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

For six straight years, Kamaru Usman set a legendary standard of excellence as he created a resume that will guarantee him a spot in the UFC Hall-of-Fame. He will go down as one of the greatest welterweight fighters of all time and one of the best pound-for-pound competitors of his era. However, all good things come to an end.

At UFC 294, “The Nigerian Nightmare” took a short-notice risk at middleweight and it did not pay off as rising star Khamzat Chimaev pushed his losing streak to three straight. Where the former welterweight king goes next at 36 is unclear.

9. Gilbert Burns (22-8)

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

For the last five years, Gilbert Burns has been the cream of the crop at welterweight. Fighting many of the top fighters of this era and scoring some big wins. However, eventually, time catches up with every star athlete and that has been the case for “Durinho” recently.

Following a main event loss to Sean Brady at UFC Vegas 97, the Brazilian has lost three straight for the first time in his career and is unlikely to ever get another title fight at 38 years old.

Related: UFC Deaths – Taking a look into the ugly and violent side of cage fighting

10. Geoff Neal (16-6)

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Geoff Neal has had his ups and downs inside the Octagon, but he has remained a fighter worthy of top-10 status over the last few years. After a pair of losses to division elites, the American bounced back at UFC 308 with a much-needed victory over former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos. If you want to be a star at 170 pounds, you will probably have to get through Geoff Neal at some point.