UFC Fight Night will be headlined by a matchup at lightweight, when Renato Moicano faces Chris Duncan. “The Problem” has three stoppage wins in his last four contests. Moicano is currently on a two-fight losing skid, with his last win coming against Benoît Saint-Denis in September 2024.
How to watch UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Duncan
- UFC Fight Night goes down on April 4
- The event will take place at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
- The card will begin at 8:00 PM EDT
- UFC Fight Night will air live on Paramount+
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Duncan Card
Main Card (8 PM EDT)
- Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan
- Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci
- Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Brendson Ribeiro
- Ethyn Ewing vs. Rafael Estevam
- Tommy McMillen vs. Manolo Zechinni
- Jose Delano vs. Robert Ruchala
Preliminary Card (5 PM EDT)
- Guilherme Pat vs. Thomas Petersen
- Alessandro Costa vs. Stewart Nicoll
- Lando Vannata vs. Darrius Flowers
- Alice Pereira vs. Hailey Cowan
- Azamat Bekoev vs. Tresean Gore
- Dione Barbosa vs. Melissa Gatto
- Kai Kamaka III vs. Dakota Hope
Upcoming UFC Schedule
Get a look at the upcoming UFC schedule after this weekend’s card.
UFC 327: Procházka vs. Ulberg (Apr. 11)
The main event of UFC 327 will feature a clash at 205 pounds, when Jirí Procházka takes on Carlos Ulberg for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. “BJP” is coming off back-to-back stoppage victories in his last two fights. The uprising Ulberg has won nine consecutive fights, dating back to 2022.
In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van will make his first defense of the title against Tatsuro Taira. “The Fearless” aims to reaffirm his status atop the 125-pound division after an unfortunate outcome in his last outing.
How to watch UFC 327: Procházka vs. Ulberg
- UFC 327 goes down on April 11
- The event will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- The card will begin at 9:00 PM EDT
- UFC 327 will air live on Paramount +
UFC 327: Procházka vs. Ulberg Card
Main Card (9 PM EDT)
- Jirî Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg
- Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit
- Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker
- Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa
- Patricio Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico
- Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics
- Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown
- Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez
- Kevin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque
UFC Winnipeg: Burns vs. Malott (Apr. 18)
The headliner of UFC Fight Night will see the return of veteran Gilbert Burns, when he faces Mike Malott in a contest at 170 pounds. Burns is currently in a four-fight losing streak. His last win came nearly three years ago, against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 in April 2023. Since his UFC debut in 2022, the Canadian native Malott has won six of his last seven contests. Only two of those wins have gone to a decision.
How to watch UFC Canada: Burns vs. Malott
- UFC Canada goes down on April 18
- The event will take place at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada
- The card will begin at 8:00 PM EDT
- UFC Canada will air live on Paramount+
UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Malott Card
Main Card (8 PM EDT)
- Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott
- Kyler Phillips vs. Charles Jourdain
- Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Karine Silva
- Mandell Nallo vs. Jai Herbert
- JJ Aldrich vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
- Julien Leblanc vs. Robert Valentin
- Tanner Boser vs. Gokhan Saricam
- Mitch Raposo vs. Allan Nascimento
- Melissa Croden vs. Daria Zhelezniakova