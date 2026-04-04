UFC Fight Night will be headlined by a matchup at lightweight, when Renato Moicano faces Chris Duncan. “The Problem” has three stoppage wins in his last four contests. Moicano is currently on a two-fight losing skid, with his last win coming against Benoît Saint-Denis in September 2024.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Duncan

UFC Fight Night goes down on April 4

The event will take place at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

The card will begin at 8:00 PM EDT

UFC Fight Night will air live on Paramount+

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Duncan Card

Main Card (8 PM EDT)

Renato Moicano vs. Chris Duncan

Virna Jandiroba vs. Tabatha Ricci

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Ethyn Ewing vs. Rafael Estevam

Tommy McMillen vs. Manolo Zechinni

Jose Delano vs. Robert Ruchala

Preliminary Card (5 PM EDT)

Guilherme Pat vs. Thomas Petersen

Alessandro Costa vs. Stewart Nicoll

Lando Vannata vs. Darrius Flowers

Alice Pereira vs. Hailey Cowan

Azamat Bekoev vs. Tresean Gore

Dione Barbosa vs. Melissa Gatto

Kai Kamaka III vs. Dakota Hope

Upcoming UFC Schedule

Get a look at the upcoming UFC schedule after this weekend’s card.

UFC 327: Procházka vs. Ulberg (Apr. 11)

Credit: UFC

The main event of UFC 327 will feature a clash at 205 pounds, when Jirí Procházka takes on Carlos Ulberg for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. “BJP” is coming off back-to-back stoppage victories in his last two fights. The uprising Ulberg has won nine consecutive fights, dating back to 2022.

In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van will make his first defense of the title against Tatsuro Taira. “The Fearless” aims to reaffirm his status atop the 125-pound division after an unfortunate outcome in his last outing.

How to watch UFC 327: Procházka vs. Ulberg

UFC 327 goes down on April 11

The event will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

The card will begin at 9:00 PM EDT

UFC 327 will air live on Paramount +

UFC 327: Procházka vs. Ulberg Card

Main Card (9 PM EDT)

Jirî Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg

Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira

Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit

Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa

Patricio Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico

Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics

Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown

Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez

Kevin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque

UFC Winnipeg: Burns vs. Malott (Apr. 18)

Credit: UFC

The headliner of UFC Fight Night will see the return of veteran Gilbert Burns, when he faces Mike Malott in a contest at 170 pounds. Burns is currently in a four-fight losing streak. His last win came nearly three years ago, against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 in April 2023. Since his UFC debut in 2022, the Canadian native Malott has won six of his last seven contests. Only two of those wins have gone to a decision.

How to watch UFC Canada: Burns vs. Malott

UFC Canada goes down on April 18

The event will take place at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada

The card will begin at 8:00 PM EDT

UFC Canada will air live on Paramount+

UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Malott Card

Main Card (8 PM EDT)

Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott

Kyler Phillips vs. Charles Jourdain

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Karine Silva

Mandell Nallo vs. Jai Herbert

JJ Aldrich vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

Julien Leblanc vs. Robert Valentin

Tanner Boser vs. Gokhan Saricam

Mitch Raposo vs. Allan Nascimento

Melissa Croden vs. Daria Zhelezniakova