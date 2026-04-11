The main event of UFC 327 will feature a clash at 205 pounds, when Jirí Procházka takes on Carlos Ulberg for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. “BJP” is coming off back-to-back stoppage victories in his last two fights. The uprising Ulberg has won nine consecutive fights, dating back to 2022.
How to watch UFC 327: Procházka vs. Ulberg
- UFC 327 goes down on April 11
- The event will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- The card will begin at 9:00 PM EDT
- UFC 327 will air live on Paramount+
UFC 327: Procházka vs. Ulberg Card
Main Card (9 PM EDT)
- Jirî Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg
- Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit
- Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker
- Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr
Preliminary Card (7 PM EDT)
- Patricio Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico
- Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics
- Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez
Preliminary Card (5:30 PM EDT)
- Chris Padilla vs. Marquel Mederos
- Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque
- Charles Radtke vs. Francisco Prado
Upcoming UFC Schedule
Get a look at the upcoming UFC schedule after this weekend’s card.
UFC Winnipeg: Burns vs. Malott (Apr. 18)
The headliner of UFC Fight Night will see the return of veteran Gilbert Burns, when he faces Mike Malott in a contest at 170 pounds. Burns is currently in a four-fight losing streak. His last win came over three years ago, against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 in April 2023. Since his UFC debut in 2022, the Canadian native Malott has won six of his last seven contests. Only two of those wins have gone to a decision.
How to watch UFC Winnipeg: Burns vs. Malott
- UFC Winnipeg goes down on April 18
- The event will take place at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada
- The card will begin at 8:00 PM EDT
- UFC Winnipeg will air live on Paramount+
UFC Winnipeg: Burns vs. Malott Card
Main Card (8 PM EDT)
- Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott
- Kyler Phillips vs. Charles Jourdain
- Mandell Nallo vs. Jai Herbert
- Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Karine Silva
- Thiago Moisés vs. Gauge Young
- Dennis Buzukja vs. Marcio Barbosa
Preliminary Card (8 PM EDT)
- Julian LeBlanc vs. Robert Valentin
- Tanner Boser vs. Gokhan Saricam
- Melissa Croden vs. Daria Zhelezniakova
- Mitch Raposo vs. Allan Nascimento
- JJ Aldrich vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth
- John Castaneda vs. Mark Vologdin
- Jaime Siraj vs. John Yannis
UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal (Apr. 25)
In the main event of UFC Fight Night, former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will take on Youssef Zalal in a contest at 145 pounds. “Funk Master” is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Brian Ortega last August. In Zalal’s last five wins, only one has gone to the judges’ scorecards.
How to watch UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal
- UFC Fight Night goes down on April 25
- The event will take place at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada
- The card will begin at 8:00 PM EDT
- UFC Fight Night will air live on Paramount+
UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal Card
Main Card (8 PM EDT)
- Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal
- Rafa Garcia vs. Alexander Hernandez
- Davey Grant vs. Juan Martinetti
- Montel Jackson vs. Raoni Barcelos
- Norma Dumont vs. Joselyne Edwards
- Talita Alencar vs. Julia Polastri
- Rodolfo Vieira vs. Eric McConico
- Jafel Filho vs. Lucas Rocha
- Marcus Buchecha vs. Ryan Spann
- Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Michelle Montague
- Jackson McVey vs. Sedriques Dumas