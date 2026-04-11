The main event of UFC 327 will feature a clash at 205 pounds, when Jirí Procházka takes on Carlos Ulberg for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. “BJP” is coming off back-to-back stoppage victories in his last two fights. The uprising Ulberg has won nine consecutive fights, dating back to 2022.

How to watch UFC 327: Procházka vs. Ulberg

UFC 327 goes down on April 11

The event will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

The card will begin at 9:00 PM EDT

UFC 327 will air live on Paramount+

UFC 327: Procházka vs. Ulberg Card

Credit: Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC

Main Card (9 PM EDT)

Jirî Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg

Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa

Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit

Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker

Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr

Preliminary Card (7 PM EDT)

Patricio Pitbull vs. Aaron Pico

Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics

Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez

Preliminary Card (5:30 PM EDT)

Chris Padilla vs. Marquel Mederos

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Vicente Luque

Charles Radtke vs. Francisco Prado

Upcoming UFC Schedule

Get a look at the upcoming UFC schedule after this weekend’s card.

UFC Winnipeg: Burns vs. Malott (Apr. 18)

The headliner of UFC Fight Night will see the return of veteran Gilbert Burns, when he faces Mike Malott in a contest at 170 pounds. Burns is currently in a four-fight losing streak. His last win came over three years ago, against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 in April 2023. Since his UFC debut in 2022, the Canadian native Malott has won six of his last seven contests. Only two of those wins have gone to a decision.

How to watch UFC Winnipeg: Burns vs. Malott

UFC Winnipeg goes down on April 18

The event will take place at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada

The card will begin at 8:00 PM EDT

UFC Winnipeg will air live on Paramount+

UFC Winnipeg: Burns vs. Malott Card

Main Card (8 PM EDT)

Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Malott

Kyler Phillips vs. Charles Jourdain

Mandell Nallo vs. Jai Herbert

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Karine Silva

Thiago Moisés vs. Gauge Young

Dennis Buzukja vs. Marcio Barbosa

Preliminary Card (8 PM EDT)

Julian LeBlanc vs. Robert Valentin

Tanner Boser vs. Gokhan Saricam

Melissa Croden vs. Daria Zhelezniakova

Mitch Raposo vs. Allan Nascimento

JJ Aldrich vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

John Castaneda vs. Mark Vologdin

Jaime Siraj vs. John Yannis

UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal (Apr. 25)

In the main event of UFC Fight Night, former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will take on Youssef Zalal in a contest at 145 pounds. “Funk Master” is coming off a unanimous decision victory against Brian Ortega last August. In Zalal’s last five wins, only one has gone to the judges’ scorecards.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal

UFC Fight Night goes down on April 25

The event will take place at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

The card will begin at 8:00 PM EDT

UFC Fight Night will air live on Paramount+

UFC Fight Night: Sterling vs. Zalal Card

Main Card (8 PM EDT)

Aljamain Sterling vs. Youssef Zalal

Rafa Garcia vs. Alexander Hernandez

Davey Grant vs. Juan Martinetti

Montel Jackson vs. Raoni Barcelos

Norma Dumont vs. Joselyne Edwards

Talita Alencar vs. Julia Polastri

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Eric McConico

Jafel Filho vs. Lucas Rocha

Marcus Buchecha vs. Ryan Spann

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Michelle Montague

Jackson McVey vs. Sedriques Dumas