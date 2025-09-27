Following a highly entertaining Noche UFC card a couple of weeks ago, the promotion returns Saturday with UFC Fight Night Perth in Australia.

In the evening’s main event, former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes returns to take on fast-rising knockout artist Carlos Ulberg. The card at the RAC Arena in Western Australia will also include the returns of Octagon veterans and regional stars Jimmy Crute, Jake Matthews, and Junior Tafa.

Below you can find all the details on how to watch Saturday’s card, the latest betting odds, and predictions.

How to Watch UFC Perth: Ulberg vs. Reyes

UFC Fight Night Perth goes down Saturday, September 27

The event will take place at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

The card will kick off at 7:00 PM ET, followed by the main card at 10:00 PM

UFC Fight Night Perth will air exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Perth Card

Main Card (10 PM ET)

Carlos Ulberg (-250) vs. Dominick Reyes (+205)

Jimmy Crute (-225) vs. Ivan Erslan (+185)

Jack Jenkins (-285) vs. Ramon Taveras (+230)

Jake Matthews (-380) vs. Neil Magny (+300)

Junior Tafa (-120) vs. Louie Sutherland (+100)

Tom Nolan (-148) vs. Charlie Campbell (+124)

Preliminary Card (7 PM ET)

Navajo Stirling (-245) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (+200)

Andre Petroski (-180) vs. Cam Rowston (+150)

Jamie Mullarkey (-122) vs. Rolando Bedoya (+102)

Colby Thicknesse (+130) vs. Josias Musasa (-155)

Luana Carolina (+205) vs. Michelle Montague (-250)

Brando Peričić (-218) vs. Elisha Ellison (+180)

Loma Lookboonmee (+190) vs. Alexia Thainara (-230)

UFC Perth: Ulberg vs. Reyes Predictions

Want to know who will get Ws on Saturday night? Then check out our predictions for UFC Perth: Ulberg vs. Reyes.

Carlos Ulberg def. Dominick Reyes by KO, Round 2

Jimmy Crute def. Ivan Erslan by TKO, Round 1

Jack Jenkins def. Ramon Taveras by unanimous decision

Jake Matthews def. Neil Magny by unanimous decision

Louie Sutherland def. Justin Tafa by KO, Round 1

Tom Nolan def. Charlie Campbell by TKO, Round 3

Navajo Stirling def. Rodolfo Bellato by TKO, Round 2

Cam Rowston def. Andre Petroski by split-decision

Jamie Mullarkey def. Rolando Bedoya by unanimous decision

Colby Thicknesse def. Josias Musasa by submission, Round 2

Michelle Montague def. Luana Carolina by unanimous decision

Elisha Ellison def. Brando Pericic by KO, Round 1

Alexia Thainara def. Loma Lookboonmee

UFC Schedule after UFC Perth

Get a look at the upcoming UFC schedule following this Saturday’s event.

UFC 320: Akalaev vs. Pereira II (Oct. 4)

UFC Fight Night Rio (Oct. 11)

UFC Fight Night Vancouver (Oct. 18)

UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane (Oct. 25)

UFC Vegas (Nov. 8)

UFC 322: Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev (Nov. 15)

UFC Fight Night Qatar (Nov. 22)

UFC 323 (Dec. 6)