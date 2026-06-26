The numbers are in for UFC Freedom 250, and they validate the scale of what took place on the grounds of the White House on June 14.

The UFC has announced via a press release today that the event drew an estimated 34 million total global viewers, making it one of the most-watched events in the promotion’s history and the most-watched UFC event ever in the United States, where it averaged 7 million viewers on Paramount+.

Go Ad-Free

The card itself lived up to the historic setting. For the first time in UFC history, every bout on the card ended by knockout or technical knockout.

The main event saw Justin Gaethje defeat Ilia Topuria by corner stoppage following the fourth round to become the undisputed UFC lightweight champion, ending Topuria’s undefeated record and delivering one of the more significant title changes in recent memory.

Go Ad-Free

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the co-main event, Ciryl Gane stopped Alex Pereira to claim the interim heavyweight championship, handing Pereira a setback in his bid to become the first three-division UFC champion.

Sean O’Malley knocked out Aiemann Zahabi in another highlight-reel finish, and Josh Hokit defeated Derrick Lewis in a fight that generated as much conversation outside the cage as inside it.

Paramount+ had already confirmed on June 18 that the event was the biggest exclusive live event in the platform’s history, reaching 17 million total viewers across the United States and Latin America and averaging 8.2 million viewers in those markets.

The UFC’s updated announcement doubles that figure after factoring in viewership from additional international territories, including Australia, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

Beyond the live broadcast, UFC Freedom 250 became the most-watched live event replay in Paramount+ history in the days following the June 14 presentation. The social media performance matched the broadcast numbers. During fight week from June 8 through 14, UFC social media generated 126 billion total views, 5 billion engagements, and 536,000 new followers across platforms.