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ufc flyweight rankings
Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The UFC flyweight rankings showcase the very best fighters in the 125-pound division. While this weight class may often not get the respect it deserves, it has always featured some of the most well-rounded and fastest MMA fighters on the planet. With that in mind, here is the official Sportsnaut top 10 for the organization’s flyweight divisions.

10. Steve Erceg (14-4)

steve erceg
Jason Silva-Imagn Images

Australian Steve Erceg got off to a fast start in the UFC by winning three straight. The 11-fight win streak overall earned him a title shot two years ago against then-champion Alexandre Pantoja. However, “Astroboy” struggled in the deep end of the flyweight pool. Losing to the Brazilian and then in his next two against top-five fighters.

However, he has bounced back with a pair of important wins. The most recent came against top-15 stalwart Tim Elliot in May. The victories have helped earn his way back into our UFC flyweight rankings.

9. Lone’er Kavanagh (10-1)

ufc flyweight rankings
Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Despite a 3-1 record in the UFC, England’s Lone’er Kavanagh lands a spot in our latest UFC flyweight rankings. The reason is a massive upset win in March over division legend Brandon Moreno. The 26-year-old came in on short notice and had to adjust to the high altitude of Mexico City, yet it didn’t matter as he scored a career-defining win over the former champion in his hometown.

8. Asu Almabayev (22-3)

ufc flyweight rankings
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Former M1 and Brave CF star Asu Almabayev entered the UFC having won 13 straight. He extended his hot streak inside the Octagon by winning his first four fights and scored victories over top 15 fighters Matheus Nicolau and Ode Osbourne. Unfortunately, when he took a big step up in competition against Manel Kape in March, he suffered his first loss in eight years.

However, he has bounced back from the setback with a pair of victories, including a big submission win over top-15 stalwart Alex Perez in November.

7. Brandon Royval (17-9)

ufc flyweight rankings
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Brandon Royval has quietly been one of the best 125-pound fighters in the world for quite some time. While he has come up short in some big fights, he owns a few impressive victories, including one over former division king Brandon Moreno.

However, fighting the best constantly comes with risk. At UFC 317, he took on the challenge of rising star Joshua Van and was surprisingly outgunned by the 23-year-old. Then, in December, he headlined a UFC Fight Night card against dangerous striker Manel Kape and was on the wrong end of the first knockout loss of his career.

6. Kyoji Horiguchi (36-6)

ufc flyweight rankings
Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

After leaving the UFC nearly a decade ago, Kyoji Horiguchi had a fantastic run outside the company and has long been viewed as the best flyweight not in the UFC. Last year, he made his long-awaited return to the Octagon and scored a highlight reel finish over Tagir Ulanbekov. He followed that up a few months later with a well-earned decision win over an elite talent in Amir Albazi.

If he had scored a win over Manel Kape in June, he might have earned a title opportunity later this year. However, despite probably being up two rounds early in the fight, the Japanese star was overcome by Kape’s speed and power and suffered a frustrating TKO loss.

5. Brandon Moreno (22-10-2)

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Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Few flyweights have been better than Brandon Moreno. He has been in some of the greatest fights in the division’s history and is a two-time champion. However, father time comes for all legends, and he has been tapping on the Mexican’s shoulder in recent years.

Moreno was 3-2 heading into a clash in his home country against prospect Lone’er Kavanagh and needed a win to stay on the fringe of the title conversation. Unfortunately, he was on the wrong end of a surprise upset in Mexico City. There is a real possibility that it was the last time fans saw Moreno in the Octagon.

4. Tatsuro Taira (18-2)

MMA: UFC 328 Van vs Taira
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It has been a very long time since Japan has had a fighter representing the country at the highest levels of the sport. However, former Shooto champ Tatsuro Taira has emerged as one of the best flyweights in the world by winning eight of his first nine fights in the Octagon.

The impressive run earned him a title opportunity at UFC 328. However, despite landing a bunch of take-downs on Joshua Van, he was badly outmatched on the feet and suffered the first knockout loss of his career in the fifth and final round of a close fight.

3. Manel Kape (23-7)

ufc flyweight rankings
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It hasn’t always been easy for Manel Kape in the UFC, but “Starboy” remains one of the division’s most exciting fighters. In his last nine fights, he is 8-1 with six finishes. His last two are the best of the bunch. In December, he took on one-time title challenger Brandon Royval and was able to stop the uber-durable flyweight in Round 1. He then followed that up with another main event opportunity when he was able to battle back from some tough rounds and score a big TKO win over Kyoji Horiguchi.

The 32-year-old looks to be in line for a title opportunity in his next fight if Alexandre Pantoja is not ready for a return to the cage.

2. Alexandre Pantoja (30-6)

The UFC welterweight rankings often include some of the most talented fighters of all time. From the legendary days of Georges St-Pierre reigning supreme as the king of Canada to the era of "The Nigerian Nightmare" Kamura Usman, the division is always filled with some of the promotion's most important athletes. With that in mind, here are the official Sportsnaut rankings for the top 10 170-pound fighters right now in the UFC. 10. Joaquin Buckley (21-7) Brett Davis-Imagn Images Joaquin Buckley has hit several bumps in the road during his UFC career. However, much of that was at middleweight. But since he made the move to 170 pounds last year, "New Mansa" went on a tear and won six straight. Three of those victories came against greats of this era, Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson, and Colby Covington. He got his biggest test yet when he faced division legend Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta. However, while he is one of the most dangerous strikers in the weight class, the former champ exposed his major grappling deficiencies in a one-sided decision loss. 9. Sean Brady (18-2) Sean Brady has been very impressive during his 10-fight run in the UFC. After a loss against former champion Belal Muhammad three years ago, he reeled off three big wins, including against another former champ, Leon Edwards. However, he ran into serious trouble at UFC 322 against heavy-hitter Michael Morales. The knockout loss he suffered likely cost him a title shot in 2026. 8. Shavkat Rakhmonov (19-0) Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images Shavkat Rakhmonov has proven over and over again that he can eventually hold UFC gold. He solidified that fact at UFC 310 with a hard-fought win over fellow rising star Ian Garry. While he wasn't his best version, he battled through a serious knee injury to stay unbeaten at 19-0. However, that knee issue is becoming a serious problem. The ailment sidelined him for all of 2025. Now, he is expected to miss much of 2026 after reinjuring the joint and needing another surgery. It's why he plummets down our latest UFC welterweight rankings and could eventually be bounced from the top 10 by the summer. 7. Kamaru Usman (21-4) Brett Davis-Imagn Images For six straight years, Kamaru Usman set a legendary standard of excellence as he created a resume that will guarantee him a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame. He will go down as one of the greatest welterweight fighters of all time and one of the best pound-for-pound competitors of his era. However, all good things come to an end. Yet, despite a three-fight losing skid, the 38-year-old showed at UFC Atlanta that he is far from done. Scoring a very dominant decision win over one of the fastest rising stars in the division. While he may not fight for gold again, Usman remains an elite talent at 170 pounds. 6. Belal Muhammad (24-4) Eric Bolte-Imagn Images Belal Muhammad has long gotten a lot of flak for his fight style, but there is no denying the impressive results, and it carried him all the way to the top to become the welterweight king in 2024. However, staying there is extremely difficult, and what makes legends. Unfortunately, after becoming champ, Muhammad has suffered a pair of disappointing losses. The most recent one came in November against Ian Machado Garry. There is no serious doubt that he will ever fight for the title again. 5. Jack Della Maddalena (18-4) Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images Australia's Jack Della Maddalena has become his nation's second greatest MMA export. The DWCS contract winner won his first seven inside the Octagon -- including five finishes -- and fairly earned a title shot in May of 2025. In his first shot at gold, he was successful, taking the belt from Belal Muhammad. However, staying at the top has been difficult for the Aussie. In his first title defense, he was soundly outworked by former lightweight champ Islam Makhachev. Then, despite being in front of his countrymen, he was demolished by Carlos Prates in May. JDM is firmly outside the title picture in 2026. 4. Carlos Prates (24-7) Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images Since earning his UFC contract on the Contender Series three years ago, Carlos Prates has been outstanding in the Octagon. Winning his first four -- all of them finishes. However, he did hit a bump in the road in April 2025 when he was outpointed by fellow title contender Ian Machado Garry. But he has bounced back from that setback since. Winning three straight, all of them finishes again, and the most recent was a dominant destruction of former division king Jack Della Maddalena. The Brazilian is now a legit title contender. 3. Ian Machado Garry (17-1) Ian Machado Garry is a notable part of the new wave of rising stars at 170 pounds. He is a very technical striker who is arguably the best self-promoter in the division. He has already scored several big wins inside the Octagon. However, his biggest win came in November, when he defeated former division king Belal Muhammad. The Irishman showed he is more well-rounded than he gets credit for by completely shutting down Muhammad's grappling game in Qatar. 2. Michael Morales (19-0) - Top Contender Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Ecuador's Michael Morales is quickly becoming one of the division's scariest fighters. After a dominant run on the regional scene, he reeled off five straight inside the Octagon, including three finishes. However, in his last two bouts, he has crushed two of the division's best of the last five years. The most recent came at UFC 322 when he may have locked up a title opportunity with a dominant knockout win over Sean Brady. 1. Islam Makhachev (28-1) - Champion Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images Islam Makhachev has stamped his place as one of the greatest UFC lightweights ever with his wins over Dustin Poirier, Alexander Volkanovski (twice), and Charles Oliveira. Not only is he a dominant grappler, but he has one of the most underrated standup games in the sport. At UFC 322, he etched his place in UFC history when he moved up in weight to become the latest fighter to win titles in two divisions as he became the new welterweight king with a dominant win over Jack Della Maddalena.
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Brazil’s Alexandre Pantoja has had a long, hard road to becoming the UFC flyweight king. He toiled away inside the division for years before he was finally able to earn a title fight at UFC 290. In his first chance at being champion, he made good by scoring a second (third unofficial) win over division king Brandon Moreno.

The win kicked off an impressive run as champion that included four straight title defenses. However, “The Cannibal” suffered some tough luck at UFC 323 when a freak elbow injury on a defense technique ended his reign. He is sure to be next in line for the title when he is back to full health.

1. Joshua Van (16-2) – Champion

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Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Joshua Van has quietly put together an impressive run in the Octagon. At UFC 317, he got a massive opportunity in a clash with top-five stalwart Brandon Royval and scored a hard-fought career-defining decision victory. The win earned the Myanmar native a championship opportunity at UFC 323.

In the co-main event of the card, he became the second-youngest champion, but it was bittersweet after Pantoja suffered a freak non-contact injury to his elbow that forced an immediate end to the fight in Round 1. He is the new king of the division, but he didn’t earn the top spot in that fight.

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By Jason Burgos
After earning his journalism degree in 2017, Jason Burgos served as a contributor to several sites, including MMA Sucka ... More about Jason Burgos

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