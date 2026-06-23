The UFC flyweight rankings showcase the very best fighters in the 125-pound division. While this weight class may often not get the respect it deserves, it has always featured some of the most well-rounded and fastest MMA fighters on the planet. With that in mind, here is the official Sportsnaut top 10 for the organization’s flyweight divisions.

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10. Steve Erceg (14-4)

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Australian Steve Erceg got off to a fast start in the UFC by winning three straight. The 11-fight win streak overall earned him a title shot two years ago against then-champion Alexandre Pantoja. However, “Astroboy” struggled in the deep end of the flyweight pool. Losing to the Brazilian and then in his next two against top-five fighters.

However, he has bounced back with a pair of important wins. The most recent came against top-15 stalwart Tim Elliot in May. The victories have helped earn his way back into our UFC flyweight rankings.

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9. Lone’er Kavanagh (10-1)

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Despite a 3-1 record in the UFC, England’s Lone’er Kavanagh lands a spot in our latest UFC flyweight rankings. The reason is a massive upset win in March over division legend Brandon Moreno. The 26-year-old came in on short notice and had to adjust to the high altitude of Mexico City, yet it didn’t matter as he scored a career-defining win over the former champion in his hometown.

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Former M1 and Brave CF star Asu Almabayev entered the UFC having won 13 straight. He extended his hot streak inside the Octagon by winning his first four fights and scored victories over top 15 fighters Matheus Nicolau and Ode Osbourne. Unfortunately, when he took a big step up in competition against Manel Kape in March, he suffered his first loss in eight years.

However, he has bounced back from the setback with a pair of victories, including a big submission win over top-15 stalwart Alex Perez in November.

7. Brandon Royval (17-9)

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Brandon Royval has quietly been one of the best 125-pound fighters in the world for quite some time. While he has come up short in some big fights, he owns a few impressive victories, including one over former division king Brandon Moreno.

However, fighting the best constantly comes with risk. At UFC 317, he took on the challenge of rising star Joshua Van and was surprisingly outgunned by the 23-year-old. Then, in December, he headlined a UFC Fight Night card against dangerous striker Manel Kape and was on the wrong end of the first knockout loss of his career.

6. Kyoji Horiguchi (36-6)

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After leaving the UFC nearly a decade ago, Kyoji Horiguchi had a fantastic run outside the company and has long been viewed as the best flyweight not in the UFC. Last year, he made his long-awaited return to the Octagon and scored a highlight reel finish over Tagir Ulanbekov. He followed that up a few months later with a well-earned decision win over an elite talent in Amir Albazi.

If he had scored a win over Manel Kape in June, he might have earned a title opportunity later this year. However, despite probably being up two rounds early in the fight, the Japanese star was overcome by Kape’s speed and power and suffered a frustrating TKO loss.

5. Brandon Moreno (22-10-2)

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Few flyweights have been better than Brandon Moreno. He has been in some of the greatest fights in the division’s history and is a two-time champion. However, father time comes for all legends, and he has been tapping on the Mexican’s shoulder in recent years.

Moreno was 3-2 heading into a clash in his home country against prospect Lone’er Kavanagh and needed a win to stay on the fringe of the title conversation. Unfortunately, he was on the wrong end of a surprise upset in Mexico City. There is a real possibility that it was the last time fans saw Moreno in the Octagon.

4. Tatsuro Taira (18-2)

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It has been a very long time since Japan has had a fighter representing the country at the highest levels of the sport. However, former Shooto champ Tatsuro Taira has emerged as one of the best flyweights in the world by winning eight of his first nine fights in the Octagon.

The impressive run earned him a title opportunity at UFC 328. However, despite landing a bunch of take-downs on Joshua Van, he was badly outmatched on the feet and suffered the first knockout loss of his career in the fifth and final round of a close fight.

3. Manel Kape (23-7)

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It hasn’t always been easy for Manel Kape in the UFC, but “Starboy” remains one of the division’s most exciting fighters. In his last nine fights, he is 8-1 with six finishes. His last two are the best of the bunch. In December, he took on one-time title challenger Brandon Royval and was able to stop the uber-durable flyweight in Round 1. He then followed that up with another main event opportunity when he was able to battle back from some tough rounds and score a big TKO win over Kyoji Horiguchi.

The 32-year-old looks to be in line for a title opportunity in his next fight if Alexandre Pantoja is not ready for a return to the cage.

2. Alexandre Pantoja (30-6)

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Brazil’s Alexandre Pantoja has had a long, hard road to becoming the UFC flyweight king. He toiled away inside the division for years before he was finally able to earn a title fight at UFC 290. In his first chance at being champion, he made good by scoring a second (third unofficial) win over division king Brandon Moreno.

The win kicked off an impressive run as champion that included four straight title defenses. However, “The Cannibal” suffered some tough luck at UFC 323 when a freak elbow injury on a defense technique ended his reign. He is sure to be next in line for the title when he is back to full health.

1. Joshua Van (16-2) – Champion

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Joshua Van has quietly put together an impressive run in the Octagon. At UFC 317, he got a massive opportunity in a clash with top-five stalwart Brandon Royval and scored a hard-fought career-defining decision victory. The win earned the Myanmar native a championship opportunity at UFC 323.

In the co-main event of the card, he became the second-youngest champion, but it was bittersweet after Pantoja suffered a freak non-contact injury to his elbow that forced an immediate end to the fight in Round 1. He is the new king of the division, but he didn’t earn the top spot in that fight.