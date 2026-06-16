The UFC featherweight rankings showcase some of the best fighters in the entire sport. Where lightweight was once considered the deepest weight class in MMA, 145 pounds has caught up and become one of the premier divisions in the UFC.

With that in mind, here is the official Sportsnaut top 10 for the organization’s featherweight class.

Go Ad-Free

10. Youssef Zalal (18-6-1)

Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

After going winless in four-straight, Youssef Zalal was cut from the UFC four years ago and had to fight his way back into the company. He did that and entered UFC 320 on an impressive seven-fight win streak. In his tough scrap on the main card of a PPV, he dominated and scored a first-round submission win on a top-10 stalwart, Josh Emmet.

The huge victory landed him his first headlining spot when he took on former bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling. Unfortunately, the future Hall of Famer was able to outwork him. Ending his win streak at eight straight.

Go Ad-Free

9. Steve Garcia (19-6)

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

After losing two of his first three inside the Octagon and seeming on the verge of being cut, veteran Steve Garcia caught fire over the last four years. In that time, he won seven straight, with all but one coming by decision. In his last four victories, three were first-round knockouts.

It is why he earned a featured opportunity at UFC Freedom 250 against two-time title challenger Diego Lopes. However, “Mean Machine” was not up to the challenge of elite competition and suffered a second-round TKO loss.

8. Arnold Allen (21-4)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

A few years ago, England’s Arnold Allen was primed to be a future title contender after winning 10 straight to start his UFC career. However, then he started to face the elites of the division and saw what the deep end of the water at featherweight was, as he lost two straight.

While he is still well outside the title pictures, he has won two of his last three. His latest was a workman-like effort as he scored a decision win against Melquizael Costa in a main event scrap in May.

7. Yair Rodriguez (20-5)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

After a period where he battled injuries and some tough losses, there was doubt as to whether Yair Rodriguez would ever reach his potential. He quieted all the uncertainty with massive wins over Brian Ortega and Josh Emmett. The latter made him the new interim champion. However, his reign was short-lived as Alexander Volkanovski took back the undisputed spot at UFC 290.

He then followed that up with another decisive loss in his home country to Brian Ortega in February. He entered UFC 314 in a must-win situation if he ever wanted to fight for UFC gold again. In a big fight welcoming Patricio Pitbull to the UFC, “El Pantera” posted a dominant win to get his name back in the championship conversation.

6. Aljamain Sterling (26-5)

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After an outstanding run at bantamweight that should land him a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame, Aljamain Sterling made the jump to featherweight in 2024. While he split his first two at 145 pounds, his lone loss came against the division’s top contender, Movsar Evloev.

Since that defeat, he has won two straight, including an April main event victory over one of the division’s hottest fighters, Youssef Zalal.

5. Jean Silva (17-3)

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

If there were any doubts about how good Jean Silva was, he sent a massive message to the division at UFC 314 by shutting down Bryce Mitchell’s grappling and pummeling him on the feet. Unfortunately, despite looking good at points in his follow-up against Diego Lopes in September, he suffered a TKO loss that ended a 13-fight win streak.

But he proved he remains an emerging contender at 145 in January of this year when he bounced back with a hard-fought win against another ranked fighter in Arnold Allen at UFC 324. The victory got him back on track and in the contender mix for 2026.

4. Lerone Murphy (17-1-1)

Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

England’s Lerone Murphy has quietly become one of the best 145-pound fighters in the world. “The Miracle” had won nine straight inside the Octagon, and seemingly set himself up for a title fight in his next bout with his win at UFC 319.

However, instead, he was given the unsolvable puzzle that is Movsar Evloev in March. Unfortunately, he was the Russian’s latest decision loss victim. Murphy is still one of the best featherweights in the world, but a title shot in 2026 is now unlikely.

3. Diego Lopes (28-8)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

After making his UFC debut in a very difficult short-notice clash with Movsar Evloev, Diego Lopes has had an impressive run inside the Octagon. He is 7-3 in the UFC, with his setbacks coming against elite competition. However, in that time, he has scored some big wins, including over Brian Ortega and Jean Silva.

After coming up short in a second attempt at UFC gold, Lopes returned at UFC Freedom 250. In a matchup with another top 10 talent, the man who calls Mexico home scored a second-round TKO win over Steve Garcia that sent a strong message he remains one of the division’s best.

2. Movsar Evloev (20-0)

Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Since he entered the UFC in 2019, former M1 star Movsar Evloev has been a problem that fighters at featherweight just can’t solve. Entering 2026, the Russian was 9-0 inside the Octagon and has scored wins over top talent like Diego Lopes, Aljamain Sterling, and Arnold Allen.

Evloev extended his unbeaten run in March when he scored his biggest victory yet against Lerone Murphy in his foe’s home country. While he isn’t an exciting fighter, he has done more than enough to be the No. 1 contender to Volkanovski.

1. Alexander Volkanovski (28-4)

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Alexander Volkanovski has solidified his place as the best featherweight of all time. However, trips up in weight for a second title and the rise of Ilia Topuria led to three straight losses for “The Great” and speculation that his best days were behind him.

However, he has bounced back from those setbacks to reassert his dominance at 145 pounds with back-to-back wins over Diego Lopes. The most recent came in front of his countrymen at UFC 325. While he didn’t get the finish, he proved once again he was levels above the native of Brazil.