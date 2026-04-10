It has been three years since the MMA world leader promoted a new version of EA Sports UFC. However, the wait for gaming fight fans may end soon. During a new conversation with Aidn Ross, UFC CEO Dana White was asked about a new game and had an interesting answer.

“I was working on a cover that we were gonna do, but then we ended up going with the original plan we were going to go with,” White said. “I didn’t even know it wasn’t announced yet. I literally just got done with it three days ago. Yeah, [we’ll see EA Sports UFC 6 this year], and there will be two covers.”

Although a specific date has not been announced, the popular fighting game will be back with an all-new edition this year. But which stars will get the honor of being on the EA Sports UFC 6 cover? We offer up some potential options.

Ilia Topuria

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Ilia Topuria is arguably the best fighter on the planet. He is one of the few top stars in the promotion with an unbeaten record (17-0), and “El Matador” took his status to new heights when he won a title in a second division last June. Furthermore, he would continue the trend of foreign-born fighters being on the cover. Alexander Volkanovski, Valentina Shevchenko, and Israel Adesanya were on the two covers for EA Sports UFC 5.

Alex Pereira

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Former middleweight and light heavyweight king Alex Pereira may be the most popular active fighter in the UFC. In 12 bouts inside the Octagon, he has gone the distance just twice, as he’s posted a 10-2 record in the company. He is simply a must-see fighter every time because of his devastating knockout skills.

No fighter on the roster is a more perfect fit to be the EA Sports UFC 6 cover athlete than “Poatan.”

Islam Makhachev

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For the last few years, there has been no better fighter in the UFC than current welterweight champion Islam Makhachev. After a loss to Adriano Martins in 2015, the Russian has reeled off 16 straight wins. The last six have all been title fights against some of the best of his era and in two divisions. His mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, never got to grace the cover of a UFC video game. It would be fitting for Makhachev to be the first Russian star to do it.

Khamzat Chimaev

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Reigning middleweight king Khamzat Chimaev has emerged as one of the company’s most popular stars because the Russian is a unique blend of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Due to his brash trash talk and ability to absolutely dominate foes with his wrestling. He is one of the UFC’s brightest stars now and long-term, so it makes sense for him to land on the cover of their latest game.

Charles Oliveira

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If EA wanted to lean into the whole BMF title thing, current BMF champ Charles Oliverira would be a sensible choice for the EA Sports UFC 6 cover. But beyond that, he is an MMA legend and future UFC Hall of Famer. Furthermore, he would make history as the first fighter from the rich fighting country of Brazil to be on the cover for an EA Sports UFC game.

Georges St-Pierre

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Fans will assume a current UFC athlete will be on the cover of EA Sports UFC 6. However, it can’t be ruled out that the game has a theme showcasing legends from the past. That is why an MMA icon like Georges St-Pierre could end up on the front of the game.

Plus, it would give “Rush” one last major MMA achievement because he has never been on the cover of any UFC game ever made. Which is pretty shocking considering his importance to the company and sport.